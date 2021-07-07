Radar: To Do in D.C. 7.7-7.11

Another 4th of July is in the books, but summer in the DMV is still in full swing and there’s a ton of local happenings coming your way. To start, District Fray recommends sipping cocktails at a Bolivian bar pop-up, trying on a new look at an immersive wardrobe art installation or vibing at the grand opening of SandlotTysons. Read on to start marking your post holiday social calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

7.7

Pride in the Sky at Hedy’s Rooftop

Celebrate Pride with a view from the top at the brand-new Hedy’s Rooftop at Hotel Zena. Mix and mingle with specialty cocktails, wine and beer and spectacular views, and vibe to the music of District Fray cover star DJ Tezrah. 6 p.m. Free. Hedy’s Rooftop: 1155 14th St. NW, DC; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com // @hedysrooftopdc

7.8

Casa Kantuta Pop-Up

Casa Kantuka is a pop-up experience inspired by Bolivian culture. It is the brainchild of two hermanos who immigrated from Bolivia to the D.C. area in the ‘90s and want to share their rich culture and ancestral traditions with the District. Their vision is to create an environment that will transport people to another place as they sip on beautiful Bolivian-inspired craft cocktails, snack on authentic Bolivian street food and listen to great music with a modern speakeasy vibe. 7 p.m. Free. sPACYcLOUD Lounge: 2309 18th St. NW, DC; casakantuta.com // @casakantuta

Highly Irregular with Arika Okrent

Have you ever stopped to think about how weird the English language can be? It is riddled with irregular verbs, inconsistent spellings, silent letters and pronunciations that seem completely random. And then there are the peculiarities of usage: why do we move slowly but never fastly? Why do we count eleven, twelve instead of oneteen, twoteen? Although the explanations aren’t always logical, linguist Arika Okrent does her best at unraveling these age-old questions. 6:30 p.m. Free. Virtual; planetwordmuseum.org // @planetworddc

Wingapo! Welcome to the Native American Dance Circle

Wingapo! Welcome to the Native American Dance Circle performances and interactive activities will showcase Indigenous culture through music, film, dance, storytelling, an artists market and more. Special multigenerational activities will be featured during the day on Saturday, July 10. Various dates and times. Free. The REACH, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

7.9

Flag Rave

This Friday is the return of the biggest annual flag party in the DMV: the “Flag Rave” 10 year anniversary/indoor carnival edition inside the spacious Karma Sound Stage. Bring your flags and represent. 21+. 9 p.m. $20. Karma Sound Stage: 2221 Adams St. NE, DC; dckarma.com // @karmawdc

“Inside the Wardrobe” Immersive Art Installation

“Inside the Wardrobe” breaks down the components of fashion with spaces exploring everything from the power of patterns to the origins of textiles. Guests are also invited to get in on the act by wearing their favorite outfit and sashaying down a custom-built runway or picking out a paper doll cutout to ‘wear’ for a creative selfie. Part pop-up museum, part Instagram playground, part fashion fantasy, “Inside the Wardrobe” aims to be an interactive artistic representation of the power of dressing up. Various times. $28. Georgetown Park: 3270 M St. NW, Ste. C100, DC; insidethewardrobe.com // @insidethewardrobedc

7.10

Hamiltonian Artists Presents: Sometimes, We Remember Our Bedrooms

Hamiltonian Artists is pleased to present the opening of Sometimes, We Remember Our Bedrooms, with Luke Ikard in collaboration with Joshua Gamma, both at momentous junctures in their lives, revisiting the bedrooms of their youth. Through the playful combination of distorted domestic objects, playground equipment, and a time-warped soundtrack of memory, the artists create an installation and sculptural sound piece that recalls their childhoods and knowingly recreates an inaccurate representation of a past home. 11 a.m. Free. Hamiltonian Artists: 1353 U St. NW, DC; hamiltonianartists.org // @hamiltonian_artists

Lots of Love #DRAGBRUNCH

Come one come all as tickets are limited to the #DragBrunch, one of the hottest day parties in the Tri-cities (Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church) of Virginia. This event is hosted by none other than Emcee Hollywood, with sounds by #DjTori and special performances by Crimsyn, Kimberely Dinitta, Lisa Chanel Monroe and Trenton C. Snow. Show begins at 1 p.m. Event runs 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. $40-$60. Fairouz Lounge, Sports Bar & Restaurant: 3815 S George Mason Dr., Falls Church, VA; fairouzlounge.com // @FairouzLoungeVA

USA/Alexandria Birthday Celebration

The City of Alexandria will celebrate its 272nd and the USA’s 245th birthday on Saturday, July 10, with a performance by the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra ending with a Grand Finale fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. To limit crowds and prevent the spread of COVID, this year’s fireworks display has been repositioned to be visible from multiple vantage points along the Potomac River waterfront from Canal Center Plaza to Jones Point Park. 8:45 p.m. Free. Various locations: Alexandria, VA; visitalexandriava.com // @visitalexva

7.11

DC Polo Society Event

Your Sunday Funday is back. Bring your friends, family, kids (free under 16) and dogs (on a leash) for a unique experience on select Sunday’s of the month. Currently, only tailgate spots are being sold for as low as $25 per person. Each group reservation comes with a bottle of wine. 10% of all tickets purchased will be donated to USO-Metro. 2-5:30 p.m. $125+. Congressional Polo Club: 14660 Hughes Rd. Poolesville, MD; dcpolo.com + districtfray.com // @dcpolosociety + @dcfray

Dupont’s Basement Art Market

Have you ever noticed how you find things you never would’ve imagined in your relative’s basement? Dupont’s Basement is an arts market that relishes in the fancily strange and unique to bring a fun shopping experience to the Dupont neighborhood. 18 unique vendors will be showcasing their creative works. 12-5 p.m. Free. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Circ. NW, DC; dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

Sandlot Tysons Grand Opening

Sandlot Tysons marks the fourth location from local entrepreneurs and D.C. Natives Ian Callender and Kevin Hallums. Sandlot Tysons will be hosted at The Boro and is backed by local developer the Meridian Group, featuring many of the neighborhood’s retailers and restaurants in the pop-up concept. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Sandlot Tysons will host a free concert featuring Black Alley. 7 p.m. Free. The Boro: 640 Boro Pl. McLean, VA; sandlottysons.com // @sandlotgeorgetown