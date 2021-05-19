Radar: To Do in D.C. 5.19-5.23

This weekend, learn about a real-life spy story, attend a dinner in support of Asian American and Pacific Islanders and stream a virtual theater performance. Read on for all this and more in our weekend events calendar. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

5.19

Bingo Night at Ballston Quarter

Join DC Fray and Ballston Quarter for a socially-distant, in-person and free bingo night on select Wednesdays at the Quarter Market. DC Fray and Ballston Quarter will provide the host, the bingo materials (daubers too) and the awesome prizes for you to win. 6-8 p.m. Free. Ballston Quarter: 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

Curator’s Corner: Dark Mirror with Barton Gellman

Join International Spy Museum Historian and Curator Andrew Hammond in conversation with Barton Gellman for a look at a true-life spy tale about the surveillance-industrial revolution and its discontents. Gellman told the story of his investigative reporting in the acclaimed 2020 book “Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State,” which went far beyond the unique access he had to Snowden. 12 p.m. Free. www.spymuseum.org // @spymuseum

Virtual Tour: Hookers, Healers + Heroines

The Civil War rocked the foundation of American daily life and changed the sociopolitical landscape, with the nation’s capital at its epicenter. Men went off to fight, and women found themselves in the unique position of supporting themselves. Join us on a virtual tour to hear about how the women of Washington, D.C. managed to survive not only the war, but leave an indelible mark on American history through their hard work and perseverance in roles as far-reaching as lawyer, seamstress, spy and the only female Medal of Honor recipient. 2 p.m. $30. www.atourofherown.com // @atourofherown

5.20

Happy Hour Bingo at Tysons Corner Center

Join DC Fray and Tysons Corner Center for a socially-distant, in-person and free bingo night on select Thursdays. Fray will provide the host, the bingo materials (daubers too) and the awesome prizes for you to win. 6-8 p.m. Free. Tysons Corner Center: 7901 Tysons One Pl. Tysons, VA; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

Hook Hall Presents An Evening with Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate

Join Hook Hall for an evening of food and drink by exceptional DC Chefs in support of “Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate.” This incredible event will feature a 3-course dinner prepared by Michelle Brown, Teaism; Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit; and Erik Bruner Yang, Maketto. Each course will be perfectly paired with House of Suntory cocktails. Between courses, our guests will enjoy a conversation with Chefs Michelle Brown, Tim Ma, Kevin Tien & Erik Bruner Yang led by Christine Platt, the managing director of American University’s Antiracism and Policy Center. 6:30 p.m. $190 per person. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; www.hookhall.com // @hookhall_dc



Poetry Cafe: Iconic American Poets

Grab a mug, pull up a cozy chair, and prepare to be inspired by some of America’s most iconic poets. We’ll deepen our appreciation and broaden our understanding of poetry by closely reading the work of Maya Angelou, William Carlos Williams, Langston Hughes, and Elizabeth Bishop, four poets represented in Planet Word’s immersive galleries. This four-session course will explore the sounds, rhythms, and literary techniques that make these poems so rich, memorable, and meaningful. www.planetwordmuseum.org // @planetworddc



5.21

Flow

Will Power’s percussive look at one urban community and its seven storytellers, who gossip and riff, declare and reveal, showing off their neighborhood through its stories, from trivial to tragic. Backed by a live DJ and unfolding in rhythm and rhyme, Flow is a call and response through history, from the griot tradition to the next artists who will make the tradition for their times. Will Power toured the piece to Studio in 2004 and Doris Duke Artist in Residence Psalmayene 24 directs a new production for a new generation. www.studiotheatre.org // @studiotheatre

5.22

Live Salon: Ellen Buchman @ Dumbarton House

Join A Tour Of Her Own at Dumbarton House for an intimate conversation about civil and human rights with Ellen Bachman. Ellen Buchman is President of The Opportunity Agenda. Ellen brings a breadth of knowledge, expertise, experience, and relationships having worked among leaders at local, state, national, and international levels for more than 25 years. After a Q&A interview, guests will be encouraged to share their personal experiences involved in social justice. 2-3 p.m. $30. Dumbarton House: 2715 Q St. NW, DC; www.atourofherown.com // @atourofherown



ReVision Dance Company presents Passage

ReVision’s new work, “Passage,” celebrates the company’s 10th anniversary season. Artistic Director Shannon Quinn and ReVision dancers will present an outdoor site-specific, physically distant performance in Brookland, D.C. The evening-length work will celebrate 10 years of dance and community. Ticket price: donation. 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Dance Place: 3225 8th Street NE, DC;

danceplace.secure.force.com/ticket#/ // www.danceplace.org

5.23

Hybrid Event: DC Music Summit

The 4th Annual DC Music Summit will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person inspirational and educational experiences. DCMS will include music and creative business education programming, a community exchange of challenges, ideas and solutions. Sunday will feature yoga, panels, sessions and performances. $40 – $58. 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Virtual and Eaton Workshop Hotel: 1201 K St NW, DC;

www.tickettailor.com/events/dcmusicsummit // www.dcmusicsummit.org

