Radar: To Do in D.C. 11.10-11.14

With daylight savings back in full force, fight the seasonal blues by attending a number of fun events around D.C. this week. First, turn back the clock with NoMa’s showing of “Mamma Mia“ on Wednesday evening, or get your fill of official DC Fray events by attending our speed dating event at Hotel Zena on Thursday. There are also chances to catch multi-day events throughout the week, including No Kings Collective’s second annual Umbrella art show. And don’t miss HERSTORY TOGETHER, TOHO’s biggest event of the year, featuring five different women’s history tours this Saturday. Read on for more activities to add to your calendar this week. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

11.10

Bingo Night at Ballston Quarter with DC Fray

Join DC Fray and Ballston Quarter for our socially distant, in-person and free bingo night on select Wednesdays at the Quarter Market. We’re following CDC guidelines to ensure you feel safe, while having a great night playing bingo and winning prizes. Fray and Ballston Quarter will provide the host, the bingo materials (daubers too) and the awesome prizes for you to win. Safely get out of your house and jump back into fun with DC Fray. Free. 6 p.m. Ballston Quarter: 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; ballstonquarter.com; @ballstonquarter // dcfray.com; @dcfray

CiNoMatic Presents: Mamma Mia

NoMa welcomes you to our free outdoor movie series, CiNoMatic. This year’s movie theme is “Reignite Your Wanderlust,” and we’ve got a whole lineup of films set in gorgeous, far away places. This week’s featured film will be “Mamma Mia” (PG-13). “The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA.” (IMDB) The film will start at sunset, but come up to an hour early, play some lawn games, enjoy all the park has to offer, and grab a bite to eat from our partnering food trucks. Free. 5:15 p.m. Alethia Tanner Park: 227 Harry Thomas Way NE, DC; nomabid.org // @noma.bid

Queer Trivia at the Dew Drop Inn

Come join your favorite trivia mistresses at the Dew Drop Inn (2nd floor) every second Wednesday for your monthly dose of all things nerdy and LGBTQ+. You can play individually or with a team of six people max. Or, come by and meet some new queer friends and start a winning team. Free. 6 p.m. The Dew Drop Inn: 2801 8th St. NE, DC; dewdropinndc.com // @thedewdropinndc

11.11

Speed Dating at Hotel Zena

DC Fray and Hotel Zena / Figleaf Bar & Lounge want to make dating fun again, and we’re inviting you to get back to basics and meet the way your parents did – in person. We’ve locked down three Thursdays over the next three months to help you find someone you can cozy up with for those long winter nights ahead. We’ll provide the host, icebreakers and a complimentary dose of liquid courage. All you have to do is mute your Tinder notifications and get ready for a night out and conversation you won’t forget. Capacity is limited, so RSVP now. $19.50. 6 p.m. Hotel Zena: 1155 14th St. NW, DC; dcfray.com // @dcfray

11.11-1.2

2021 Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights

Come to The 2021 Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights opening night on Thursday, November 11, 2021. It will remain open through Sunday, January 2, 2022, including all holidays. Enjoy even more lights this year as Meadowlark Botanical Gardens sparkles with displays of flowers, animals, wrapped trees and winter holiday scenes. $5-$18. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Meadowlark Botanical Gardens: 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct. Vienna, VA; novaparks.com // @novaparks

11.12

Vir Das at the Kennedy Center

As India’s biggest stand-up comedian and a Bollywood star, Vir Das has now crossed over to become a global comedy sensation, filling an international vacancy for an authentic Indian perspective and being hailed by Variety magazine as a “Top 10 Comic To Watch.” $29-$59. 8 p.m. The John F. Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

11.12 + 11.13

Strange Tales: Housebound

If we’ve learned anything in the last couple of years, it’s that staying home on your sofa with a snack and a movie is not as relaxing as it used to be. For three weekends in November, the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop black box theater will serve as the Coil Project’s cozy, creepy living room for an evening of monsters, zombies and bloody mayhem. The fifth installment of our main stage Strange Tales series, this anthology of spooky one-acts will make you glad to get out of the house. $15+. 8-9:30 p.m. Capitol Hill Arts Workshop: 545 7th St. SE, DC; chaw.org; @chawindc // thecoilproject.org; @thecoilproject

11.12-11.14

Umbrella Art Show: No Kings Collective + Events DC

D.C. creative agency No Kings Collective and Events DC are bringing together more than 100 artists and independent curators for the second Umbrella art show. This massive free arts event will take place across 25,000 square feet of retail space at the new Collection 14. Artists and several curators from DC, Miami, Los Angeles and beyond will fill the galleries with site-specific installations, photography, painting and more. Among the highlights will be rooms curated by No Kings, Latela Curatorial and Monochrome Collective, as well as immersive activations from Social Supply design and Studio Sonic. Visitors can expect to also see works by artists including No Kings’ Brandon Hill, Julia Chon, Naturel, Kate Campagna, Jack Labadie, Halim Flowers and many others. Free. Various Times. Collection 14: 1400 W St. NW, DC; nokingscollective.com; @nokingscollective // eventsdc.com; @eventsdc

11.13

HERSTORY TOGETHER: TOHO Salon at Maggie O’Neill Fine Art

Join us for our biggest event of the year! HERSTORY TOGETHER is a one-day special event featuring five different women’s history tours. Separate registration is required for each event. The main event is a salon in Washington, D.C. hosted at the gallery of our event partner, Maggie O’Neill Fine Art. The salon includes a TOHO presentation, networking reception, book signing, celebratory toast and a keynote address from artist Maggie O’Neill who will share insight about her latest collaboration on the “TOGETHER” mural in Shaw neighborhood. $111. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Maggie O’Neill Fine Art: 12 District Sq. SW, DC; atourofherown.com; @atourofherown // maggieo.com; @maggieoartist

The Roots Residency Questlove: Music is History

Harnessing his encyclopedic knowledge of popular music and American history, award-winning drummer, DJ and best-selling author Questlove engages in an insightful conversation based on his newest book “Music Is History” (a signed copy is included in the price of your ticket). Moderated by former New Yorker editor and best-selling author Ben Greenman. $60. 7:30 p.m. The John F. Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

11.14

BYOB Candle Making Workshop

Under the guidance of our experienced instructor, each attendee will pour a full-size 8 oz. scented candle in a glass vessel. Attendees will have the chance to choose from over 60 different scents before making their own candles. Candles will be ready 30 minutes after pouring or can be shipped for $12 per candle. This is a BYOB event to ensure you are sipping on what you like. Meet new friends or enjoy time with your special group. While your candle cures, you’ll have time to browse our beautiful showroom and enjoy the experience. $45.59. 1:00-2:30 p.m. FSC Workshop: 5805 Silver Hill Rd. B1 District Heights, MD; fscworkshop.com // @fscworkshop

Friendsgiving at Culture House DC

PLNTR and Culture House are teaming up again to bring you Friendsgiving. Enjoy a Sunday of fall fun, shopping with a dozen local vendors, classes and activities, live music and food and drinks. This event is also in partnership with Serve Your City/Ward 6 Mutual Aid to support the Winter Coat Drive. Please bring your new or very gently worn coat or a cash donation to help keep our neighbors warm this holiday season. $0-$65. 12-5 p.m. Culture DC House: 700 Delaware Ave. SW, DC; culturehousedc.org; @culturehousedc // plntr.co; @plntrdc

Spiced Beverages Made Easy With Farm + Muse

Many cocktails, mocktails and ciders achieve their well-loved flavors from herbs and spices. This class explores practical beverage creation techniques with various herbs and spices that are simple, delicious and fun to make. This class is suitable for all ages. $30. 12-2 p.m. Shop Made in DC: 1353 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; shopmadeindc.com // @shopmadeindc

