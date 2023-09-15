11 Festivals + Pop-Up Events Celebrating Oktoberfest in the DMV

Oktoberfest has hit the DMV, so pour yourself a pint, strap on your lederhosen and check out these spots to participate in the festivities.

Oktoberfest is officially here, and D.C. has all you need to celebrate. This celebration didn’t actually begin as the beer drinking holiday we know it to be now — the first Oktoberfest took place in 1810 and was a celebratory horse race following the marriage of Prince Regent Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. Oktoberfest grew over time, and celebrations in D.C. officially kick off September 16 and last throughout the next month. Here’s a few of our top picks.

Oktoberfest at The Wharf

Free Polka Dancing Class

The Wharf’s Oktoberfest weekend kicks off on September 15 at 7 p.m. with a polka dance class from Polka Partei.

11th Annual Weiner 500 Dachshund Dash

That’s right, a Dachshund dog race. On September 16 at 2 p.m., over 125 dogs will be racing to benefit the Rural Dog Rescue. There will also be an all-dog breed costume competition.

Stein Hoisting Competition

The weekend ends on September 17 with this event, where you can test your strength in a traditional Bavarian competition at participating locations by seeing who can hold a Stein of beer up the longest.

The Wharf: 760 Maine Ave. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

Biergarten Festivities

Alexandria Bier Garden

Checkout the newly opened Alexandria Bier Garden for their #SAUSAGEFEST and Stein holding competition. Enjoy specials such as their sausagefest platter featuring nine different sausages. And if you’re up for the challenge, take on the beast that is bratzilla: a two-pound giant pretzel filled with six sausages. 710 King St. Alexandria, VA; alexandriabiergarden.com // @alexandria_bier_garden

Dacha

On every Saturday and Sundry from September 16 to October 1, Dacha Beer Garden will be celebrating not only Oktoberfest, but also a decade of Dacha. Festivities begin on the 16 with a ceremonial keg kickoff. Celebrations will include costumes, contests, dancing and, of course, drinking. 1600 7th St. NW, DC + 79 Potomac Ave. SE, DC; dachabeergarden.com // @dachashaw + @dachanavyyard

Owen’s Tavern and Garden

On September 23, Owen’s Tavern and Garden offers a wide selection of Maryland-brewed German beers as well as a variety of Bavarian-inspired dishes from the kitchen. Coupled with live oompah music and, you guessed it, a Stein holding competition, Owen’s Tavern and Garden is sure to deliver a lively celebration. 11820 Trade St. North Bethesda, MD; owenstavern.com // @owenstavern

Prost

Prost is kicking off their celebrations on September 16 at 7 p.m. by tapping a wooden keg, and the first 100 people to register for the event get a free beer. On September 18, they will be holding their special pup-toberfest, a day dedicated to the furry friend in your life. The day will be filled with dog-themed prizes, and costumes are encouraged for pets. On September 21 at 7 p.m. will be their Stein holding competition. 919 5th St. NW, DC; prostdc.com // @prost_dc

Wunder Garten

Through October 15th, Wunder Garten will be hosting daily Oktoberfest celebrations. The events promise to serve up a delicious taste of authentic German beers and food as well as live oompah music, Bavarian games and lively DJ parties. Throughout the dates will also be special Oktoberfest events like the Bavarian Olympics, a day packed with competition and prizes (such as a $100 tab); Dogtoberfest, taking place during their Sunday Yappy Hour; and a Pride-dedicated celebration called Pridetoberfest on September 28. 1101 1st St. NE, DC; wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

Pop-up Celebrations

Bluejacket Brewery

For one day only on September 16, the brewery will transform into a Bavarian beer hall and biergarten. They’ll be pouring 10 different German beers as well as tapping eight from a Fraconian-style gravity keg. There will also be a live oompah band, a Stein holding competition and a selection of German foods from the kitchen. 300 Tingey St. SE, DC; bluejacketdc.com // @bluejacketdc

German-American Heritage Museum of the USA

On September 29, the museum’s Oktoberfest festivities include a beer tasting, a variety of traditional German food, waltz lessons, networking and time to explore the exhibits the German-American Heritage Museum has to offer. 719 6th St. NW, DC; gahmusa.org // @germanamericanheritagemuseum

Oktoberfest Bar Crawl

On September 30, enjoy bouncing around Dupont Circle’s finest clubs from Zebbie’s Garden to Twelve After Twelve and many more. Enjoy drink specials $3 beers and $5 mixed drinks. Don’t forget to bust out your best Bavarian folkwear and lederhosen for the event. 2 p.m. Multiple locations.

