Owen’s Tavern and Garden Oktoberfest 2023!

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Owen’s Tavern & Garden! Join us on Saturday, September 23rd, from 12:00 – 6:00pm, as we transform our bar and patio into a Bavarian Beer Garden and toast the holiday with a bevy of Bavarian-style beers and food specials!



In honor of the occasion, we’re pouring 10 Maryland-brewed German-style festbiers alongside Bavarian-inspired specials from our kitchen. The Alpine Players will be on hand playing live Oompah music (1:00 – 4:00pm), and we’ll even host a stein-holding competition with special prizes to the strongest among us!



Featured beers will be available in special edition 1-liter mugs sent to us from our friends at Bluejacket, while supplies last. Guests can take home these limited edition glasses with the purchase of their first large format beer.



Owen’s Oktoberfest is free to attend, with all beer and food priced a la carte. Lederhosen encouraged!