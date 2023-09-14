Oktoberfest Bar Crawl

Thursday, May 4th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
Founders Row Singles Mixer
Founders Row
Dupont CircleMore details
Prost! to the festivity of brats, beers, booze, bars, pretzel and oompah music! We are bringing you the entire experience of Munich; without boarding the plane. You will be visiting your favorite Dupont Circle bars and clubs for their best blocktoberfest . Raise those mugs high and get ready to take the brews.
It’s not officially Oktoberfest until the entire party is doing the Chicken Dance. Be ready!
InterestsFood + Drink
NeighborhoodDupont Circle
