Oktoberfest Bar Crawl

Prost! to the festivity of brats, beers, booze, bars, pretzel and oompah music! We are bringing you the entire experience of Munich; without boarding the plane. You will be visiting your favorite Dupont Circle bars and clubs for their best blocktoberfest . Raise those mugs high and get ready to take the brews.

It’s not officially Oktoberfest until the entire party is doing the Chicken Dance. Be ready!