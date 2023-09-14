Saturday, September 30, 2023

Oktoberfest Bar Crawl

Dupont Circle, DC
Dupont Circle

Dupont Circle

$9+

About This Event

Prost! to the festivity of brats, beers, booze, bars, pretzel and oompah music! We are bringing you the entire experience of Munich; without boarding the plane. You will be visiting your favorite Dupont Circle bars and clubs for their best blocktoberfest . Raise those mugs high and get ready to take the brews.

It’s not officially Oktoberfest until the entire party is doing the Chicken Dance. Be ready!

Date

Saturday, September 30, 2023 02:00 pm

Location

Dupont Circle
