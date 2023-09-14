Oktoberfest Kickoff at Prost

Prost is kicking off their celebrations on September 16th at 7 p.m. by tapping a wooden keg. The first 100 people to register for the event get a free beer. On September 18th they will be holding their special pup-toberfest, a day dedicated to the furry friend in your life. The day will be filled with dog themed prizes and costumes are encouraged for pets. On September 21st at 7 p.m. will be their Stein holding competition.