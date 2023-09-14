Oktoberfest Kickoff at Prost

Saturday, August 26th, 2023 @ 1:00:pm
Back to School Bash
The Modern at Art Place
Prost DCMore details
Prost is kicking off their celebrations on September 16th at 7 p.m. by tapping a wooden keg. The first 100 people to register for the event get a free beer. On September 18th they will be holding their special pup-toberfest, a day dedicated to the furry friend in your life. The day will be filled with dog themed prizes and costumes are encouraged for pets. On September 21st at 7 p.m. will be their Stein holding competition.
InterestsFood + Drink
NeighborhoodMount Vernon Triangle
Share with friends