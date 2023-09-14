Saturday, September 16, 2023

Oktoberfest Kickoff at Prost

919 5th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Triangle

Prost DC

Free

About This Event

Prost is kicking off their celebrations on September 16th at 7 p.m. by tapping a wooden keg. The first 100 people to register for the event get a free beer. On September 18th they will be holding their special pup-toberfest, a day dedicated to the furry friend in your life. The day will be filled with dog themed prizes and costumes are encouraged for pets. On September 21st at 7 p.m. will be their Stein holding competition.

Date

Saturday, September 16, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

Prost DC
