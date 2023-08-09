Oktoberfest Beer Tasting, Dinner, Dance, at German-American Heritage Museum

Celebrate Oktoberfest and enjoy a taste of Germany with a very special tasting of German beer, German sausage, potato salad, and pretzels. Socialize and network with like-minded International Club of DC members and make new friends while listening to traditional German music with optional dancing to a live German music.

Learn about the long history of Germans in the United States, their significant contributions (which go well beyond beer and bratwurst!) and the strong connection that exists between the two countries.

Also enjoy the option to arrive at the beginning of the event and learn how to dance the waltz and polka so that you can enjoy dancing to live German music during the event.

As you explore the exhibits of the German American Heritage Museum, enjoy a selection of traditional German food (menu selections may change):

• Chicken Schnitzel

• Potato salad

• Bratwurst/Variety (with appropriate accompaniments)

• Salad

• Bread

• Pretzels

As you enjoy your evening, enjoy a selection of German beer.

Requested Attire

Business or Cocktail Attire Requested. All guests must be 21 and over. Traditional German attire welcome!

Event Agenda (May change)

6:30 PM

Admission for waltz and polka lessons

7:30 PM

Admission for an evening of German music, culture, beer, food, and dancing

German music for optional dancing

9:30 PM

Event concludes