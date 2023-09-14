Oktoberfest #SAUSAGEFEST & STEIN HOLDING Contest

Our Oktoberfest celebration continues ALL MONTH LONG at the NEW Alexandria Bier Garden, where it’s always sunny, it only pours German Biers! Saturday, September 23rd we will have our first STEIN HOLDING CONTEST starting at 5PM for both Men & Women & our Sausage fest specials #WEEKEND! Start your day with Oktoberfest LIVE MUSIC featuring ~ EDELWEISS BAND ~ 12pm to 3pm

SAUSAGEFEST SPECIALS

Starting this Saturday we will have our Sausage fest going on ALL DAY on the weekends featuring two sausage specials:

*SAUSAGEFEST PLATTER ~ Enjoy all 9 of our sausages for you to try with your friends! It’s perfect for sharing but we understand if you’re super hungry!

*BRATZILLA ~ Savor our 2LB Giant Pretzel filled with 6 of our best sausages! You better be hungry or have a group of friends to share with!

STEIN HOLDING CONTEST

From the first round 8 individuals will be picked to advance to the next round. The second round, we will choose the top 4 to make it to the finals. There will be a contest for Men and one for Women. The winner will receive a Special STEIN, bragging rights and a $50 gift certificate to use at a later time!

ATOMSPHER & VIBE

You will enjoy #OKtoberfest music all day in our Main bar & Bier Garden featuring Edelweiss Band starting at 12pm until 3pm! Later in the evening enjoy LIVE Music upstairs in our HOFBRAU ROOM starting at 10PM the best of 90’s top hits while we keep our Oktoberfest music downstairs in the Bier Garden ALL NIGHT!

Alexandria Bier Garden transports you back to a garden in Germany outside a pub perfect for sharing a couple biers with family and friends! With multiple bars, private rooms, filled with games to play with friends and a rooftop too, there is always something to do at ABG!

RSVP is needed to enter the contest. You can enter for FREE on the registration ticket or walk in 2 hours before the contest to guarantee a spot!