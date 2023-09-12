Friday, September 15, 2023

Oktoberfest at The Wharf: Polka on the Pier

970 Wharf St. SW, DC
The Wharf

The Wharf - Transit Pier

Kick off Oktoberfest weekend at The Wharf with a free polka dance class on Transit Pier. Learn the traditional German dance from the professionals and then show off your moves, all backed by tunes from the authentic Polka band Polka Partei!

Friday, September 15, 2023 07:00 pm

The Wharf - Transit Pier
