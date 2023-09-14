Saturday, September 16, 2023

Oktoberfest at Dacha

1600 7th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
Shaw // Logan Circle

Dacha Beer Garden (Shaw)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Don your lederhosen and raise your boots to A DECADE OF DACHA! Join us at Shaw on September 16th at noon as we tap our ceremonial keg and kick off another year of the best party in town!

Enjoy entertainment, contests, dancing, drinking, and merriment every Saturday and Sunday!

Dacha – but make it Munich.

