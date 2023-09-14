Oktoberfest at Dacha

Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Art Out Loud
Selina Union Market & Cowork
Dacha Beer Garden (Shaw)
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Don your lederhosen and raise your boots to A DECADE OF DACHA! Join us at Shaw on September 16th at noon as we tap our ceremonial keg and kick off another year of the best party in town!
Enjoy entertainment, contests, dancing, drinking, and merriment every Saturday and Sunday!
Dacha – but make it Munich.
