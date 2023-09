Bluejacket 10th Anniversary Oktoberfest

Member Price: Free Learn More

O’ZAPFT IS! JOIN US ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH, AS WE TRANSFORM INTO A BAVARIAN BEER HALL AND BEER GARDEN FOR OUR GRAND 10TH ANNIVERSARY OKTOBERFEST BASH! SWING THROUGH FROM 11AM – 5PM AS WE POUR 10 GERMAN-STYLE BEERS COMMEMORATING 10 YEARS, INCLUDING THE ANNUAL RELEASE OF HILL HOUSE, OUR TRADITIONAL BAVARIAN-STYLE FEST LAGER, AND A SNEAK PREVIEW OF CODE ORANGE, OUR BRAND-NEW STICKE ALTBIER BREWED WITH BIERSTADT LAGERHAUS.

IN HONOR OF THE OCCASION, WE’RE POURING A TOTAL OF 10 GERMAN-STYLE BEERS: EIGHT TAPPED FROM RUBBER-CLAD FRACONIAN-STYLE GRAVITY KEGS, AND TWO POURING ON DRAFT. ALL OF OUR FEATURED BEERS WILL BE AVAILABLE IN SPECIAL BLUEJACKET ONE-LITER STEINS, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. GUESTS CAN TAKE HOME THESE LIMITED EDITION MUGS WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR FIRST LARGE-FORMAT BEER!

AND THAT’S NOT ALL, FOLKS. WE’LL HAVE LIVE OOMPAH MUSIC FROM THE EDELWEISS BAND, A STEIN HOLDING COMPETITION, PLUS A SCRUMPTIOUS SELECTION OF BAVARIAN-INSPIRED DISHES FROM THE KITCHEN – BEER BRATS, PRETZELS, PORK SCHNITZEL, WIESN HENDL, KNOCKWURST AND MORE.

OUR 10 ANNIVERSARY OKTOBERFEST IS FREE TO ATTEND, WITH ALL BEER AND FOOD PRICED A LA CARTE. 16 OZ. CANS OF HILL HOUSE AND BEFORE SUNRISE WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE TO-GO. AS AN ADDED BONUS, WE’LL ALSO HAVE A LIMITED AMOUNT OF HILL HOUSE 5 L MINI KEGS AVAILABLE AS WELL. LEDERHOSEN ENCOURAGED!