Your Guide to Memorial Day Weekend

It’s Memorial Day, and there’s plenty of ways to make this long weekend one to remember, from Black Pride 2023 festivities and a pop-up market featuring AAPI and Native Hawaiian vendors to the 12th annual National Memorial Day Choral Festival. Note: Some descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

5.26

Le Diplomate’s Ice Cream Cart Returns

Le Diplomate’s pedal-powered ice cream cart is back, taking gourmet flavors to the streets just in time to help ring in the unofficial start to summer. 1601 14th St. NW, DC; lediplomatedc.com // @lediplomatedc

DC Black Pride Opening Reception

Join us for the DC Black Pride Opening Reception Talent Showcase. This amazing event is a celebration of LGBTQ+ people of color and their artistic talents. Come and enjoy an evening of comedy, music and performances from talented members of our community. This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with other LGBTQ+ people of color, celebrate diversity and support local artists. Free. 6 p.m. 999 9th St. NW, DC; dcblackpride.org // @dcblackpride

5.27

AANHPI Heritage Month Pop-Up Market

This Asian American, Native Hawaiian + Pacific Islander History Month, support AANHPI-owned, local small businesses at The Outrage DC’s pop-up market! Come prepared to shop and discover a range of incredible services. Free. 12 p.m. 1811 14th St. NW, DC; the-outrage.com // @theoutrageonline

The Caribbean Crawl Summer Kickoff

Get ready to be entertained by seven of the best International DJs in the DMV at seven different U Street bars. There will be live drummers and carnival dancers dressed in costume, Caribbean food truck, exclusive drink specials and more at each stop. $10+. 2 p.m. Multiple venues; caribbeancrawl2023.eventbrite.com

The “Work Sucks” Comedy Show

Check out the Work Sucks comedy and vent about your job with some of the best local comedians. Your bad work stories could become a source of improvised jokes on stage. $10. 9 p.m. 1306 G St. NW, DC; astrobeerhall.com // @astrobeerhall

5.28

National Memorial Day Choral Festival

Designed to honor our nation’s veterans and fallen heroes through musical tribute, this grand concert will feature 200 singers representing choirs from throughout the United States as they join with the United States Air Force Orchestra to foster greater attention toward and observe the true meaning of Memorial Day as a national holiday. Free. 3 p.m. 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Asiantque Food Festival

The Asiantque festival is an event that celebrates the diverse and rich food cultures of different regions and countries. It is a platform for people to come together and experience different types of foods, flavors and cuisines. Apart from food, the Asiantque also features other forms of entertainment, such as live music, dance and art that reflect the traditions of the participating communities. Free. 5 p.m. 6911 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA; @theasiantque

5.29

National Memorial Day Parade

The National Memorial Day Parade presented by Boeing returns live to Constitution Avenue this Memorial Day. Come to our nation’s capital as we honor the service and sacrifice of generations of Americans. Free. 6 p.m. Constitution Avenue, DC; americanveteranscenter.org // @americanveteranscenter

Memorial Day Yoga at Lost Boy Cider

Please join us for a one-hour vinyasa yoga class at Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria. Your $25 ticket includes the class and a post-practice beverage of your choice. $25. 10 a.m. 317 Hooffs Run Dr. Alexandria, VA; lostboycider.com // @lostboycider

Reign: A Drag Variety Show

Come see the winners of DuPont Dynasty every Monday Night at DIK Bar for a fun night of randomness. Featuring Dabatha Christie, Hennessey, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Anamosity. Free. 8 p.m. 1637 17th St. NW, DC; dupontitaliankitchen.com // @dupontitaliankitchen

