Movies at the Morrow offers an elevated cinema experience with style seating, a state-of-the-art LED screen, a cocktail and juice bar, cinema concessions, and games for all ages. Each ticket includes bottomless popcorn and non-alcoholic beverages.

Guests can also join us for “Dinner & a Movie” with a special pre-movie menu in Le Clou between 4:30-6:00 p.m.