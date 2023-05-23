Sunday, May 28, 2023

Asiantque Food Festival



The Asiantque festival is an event that celebrates the diverse and rich food cultures of different regions, and countries. It is a platform for people to come together and experience different types of foods, flavors, and cuisines. Apart from food, The Asiantque also features other forms of entertainment, such as live music, dance, and art that reflect the traditions of the participating communities.

We are excited about the upcoming event, where we will be celebrating the diverse and delicious food. We look forward to seeing you there!



Location

Columbia Pike, Annandale
