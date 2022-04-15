D.C. Outdoor Movie Guide

Nothing beats sitting down with the gang and watching a great (or hilariously bad) movie. But with so much warm weather on the horizon, it’s time to shift your movie night from the living room couch to a nice picnic blanket. This spring/summer, the District will be host to a number of outdoor screenings dedicated to appreciating film and getting Washingtonians out of the house. From NoMa to Georgetown, there is no shortage in screenings to fill up your nights and have fun with friends and family alike.

We’ll be updating this guide as outdoor movie series are announced.

Movies On The Potomac

Where: Plaza at National Harbor, 165 Waterfront Street National Harbor, MD

When: May 1 – September 29

What (Theme): Animals, Travel, Food, Musicals, America

Family Nights at 6 p.m.

May 1: “Sing 2”

May 8: “Babe”

May 15: “101 Dalmatians” (1996)

May 22: “The Secret Life of Pets”

May 29: “Lion King” (1994)

June 5: “The Parent Trap” (1998)

June 12: “Hotel Transylvania 3”

June 19: “Are We There Yet?”

June 26: “The Great Outdoors”

July 3: “Lady and the Tramp”

July 10: “Ratatouille”

July 17: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

July 24: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

July 31: “James and the Giant Peach”

August 7: “Newsies”

August 14: “Nanny McPhee” (2005)

August 21: “Annie” (2014)

August 28: “The Jungle Book” (1967)

September 4: “An American Tail”

September 11: “Miracle”

September 18: “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”

September 22: “A League of their Own”

September 29: “Minari”

Date Nights at 7 p.m.

May 5: “Best in Show”

May 12: “Dream Horse”

May 19: “Jaws”

May 26: “Must Love Dogs”

June 2: “What About Bob”

June 9: “The Bucket List”

June 16: “The Terminal”

June 23: “Crazy Rich Asians”

June 30: “Under the Tuscan Sun”

July 7: “Julie & Julia”

July 14: “The Hundred-Foot Journey”

July 21: “The Founder”

July 28: “No Reservations”

August 4: “Yesterday”

August 11: “Singin’ in the Rain”

August 18: “In the Heights”

August 25: “Hairspray” (1988)

September 1: “Argo”

September 8: “42”

September 15: “Apollo 13”

September 25: “The Gabby Douglas Story”

CiNoMatic – NoMa’s Wednesday Night Nostalgia Movie Series

Where: Alethia Tanner Park, 227 Harry Thomas Way NE, DC

When: May 11 – June 8

What (Theme): Childhood Nostalgia

May 11: “Mrs. Doubtfire” – 8:20 p.m.

May 18: “Cool Runnings” – 8:25 p.m.

May 25: “The Sandlot” – 8:30 p.m.

June 1: “Space Jam” – 8:40 p.m.

June 8: “The Princess Bride” – 8:45 p.m.

Rosslyn Cinema Series

Where: Rosslyn (Arlington, VA)

When: June

What (Theme): Family, Sports, Rom-Com, DMV-Based

Dates TBA

“Encanto”

“Mamma Mia”

“Space Jam”

“National Treasure”

Rockville’s Movie In The Parks

Where: Multiple Parks In Rockville, MD

When: August 3 – 24

What (Theme): Kids’ Favorites

August 3: “The Parent Trap” at Courthouse Park – 8 p.m.

August 10: “The Boss Baby at Montrose Park – 8 p.m.

August 17: “The Secret Life of Pets” at Fallsgrove Park – 8 p.m.

August 24: “Shrek” at Calvin Park – 8 p.m.

