The Caribbean Crawl Summer Kickoff

RegMoPromo is bringing Island Vibes back to U Street with the Annual Caribbean Bar Crawl Summer Kickoff on Memorial Day Weekend!!

On Saturday May 27th from 2-10pm, get ready to be entertained by 7 of the best International DJs in the DMV at 7 different U Street bars, Live Drummers and Carnival Dancers dressed in costume, Caribbean Food Truck, exclusive Drink specials and more at each stop!

You must have a ticket to get a wristband and join the crawl so buy yours today!!

🇩🇴MUST BE 21+ TO CRAWL🇩🇴

DJs, Sets, Venues, and Drink Specials:

ALL DAY SPECIALS AT ALL BARS:

$5 Heineken, $5 Whine ME Up Shot, $7 Rum Punch, $8 Sangria, $8 Malibu, $10 Jameson,

2-5pm The Alchemist – 1334 U St. NW

DJ LALEE – Flag Party

3-6pm Provision 14 – 2100 14th St. NW

DJ TRINI – Afro – Caribbean

4-7pm Red Lounge – 2013 14th St. NW

DJ FOOTLOOSE – Hip Hop vs Dancehall

5-8pm Cloak & Dagger – 1359 U St. NW

DJ JOE – Carnival Worldwide

5-8pm Alice – 1357 U St. NW

DJ GHOST – International Fête

6-10pm Pure Lounge – 1326 U St. NW

DJ POMPEY – Bashment Party

7-10pm Amsterdam Lounge – 1208 U St. NW

DJ MARVALOUS – Grand Finale

CHECK IN: After checking in, you will receive a wristband which will give you free entrance to all bars and clubs that are part of the bar crawl during their times. The 1st Registration Bar will be Alchemist at 1334 U Street NW(downstairs) from 2-5pm. You will be able to check in at any of the bars on the crawl during their scheduled times. There will be RegMoPromo staff out front of every venue to scan your phone or printed ticket.

WHAT DO YOU GET WITH TICKET PURCHASE:

-Drink Specials!! Every Bar will have their own Mid and Top Shelf Drink specials

-At least 7 DJ’s spinning, each at one of the bar crawl venues, during scheduled times. The twist to this bar crawl is that each DJ will spin a different Caribbean theme at the bar that they are in.

-Live Drummers and Caribbean Dancers throughout the crawl

-NO DOOR COVER at each venue participating during the crawl.

-FREE bar crawl swag while supplies last.