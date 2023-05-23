2023 National Memorial Day Choral Festival

Music Celebrations International partners with The United States Air Force and the American Veteran’s Center to present The 13th Annual Memorial Day Choral Festival.

Designed to honor our nation’s veterans and fallen heroes through musical tribute, this grand concert will feature 200 singers representing choirs from throughout the United States as they join with the United States Air Force Orchestra to foster greater attention toward and observe the true meaning of Memorial Day as a National Holiday.

The entirely American program will include traditional patriotic favorites including “God Bless America,” “The Promise of Living,” “Hymn to the Fallen,” “Salute to the Armed Forces,” and more!