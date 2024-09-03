Kicking Off Cuffing Season at Barkada Wine Bar

Maybe it’s the love—or the slight chill—in the air that makes us want to cuddle up with someone special this time of year. Or maybe we just want that friend group that makes us feel warm and cozy inside.

Picture this: a glass of wine and some good conversation to break up a mundane week. Your contacts list is just a little longer now, and your smile is just a little wider. Maybe you’ve got brand new weekend plans.

Oh wait, no need to imagine it. It already happened in August at our Singles Mixer, as part of our Barkada Fall Singles & Friends Mixer Series! Check out some of the photos from this romantic series kickoff below. Photos by Scott Fields.

Don’t worry if you missed this one, we’re bringing you four more installations throughout the fall season to be a part of, including:

Gather some friends or brave it solo, that’s what these mixers are all about! We can’t wait to see you, and your new boo or bestie, at the next one.

Get 25% off your tickets to this series as a FrayLife+ Member today. Simply sign up as a member through the event link and get your discount automatically added at checkout! Plus, as a member you get access free and discounted event tickets, discounted sports registration and so much more.

This event is being sponsored by our friends at amari, the newest way to date! Everyone will get a chance to meet someone from the soon to be released app to learn more at this event — check out their message below:

Sign up for this Barkada Event Series mixer for a night of fun and connection at Barkada Wine Bar!We hope to see you there — who knows, you might just meet someone who makes your heartskip a beat!

Get ready for the newest way to date with amari, launching in D.C. later this year. Stay up-to-date by subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Instagram to be part of the future of intentional dating.