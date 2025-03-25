The Seldom Scene: Making Bluegrass Fun for Over 50 Years

Bluegrass legends The Seldom Scene will return to their spiritual home at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, on April 13 for a special album release show. The band will celebrate their newest album, “Remains To Be Scene,” their 24th release in a remarkable career spanning more than five decades. This special night will showcase their enduring sound that has influenced generations of musicians and delighted fans since their formation in 1971.

In a recent interview with District Fray, longtime band member Ronnie Simpkins shared stories about the group’s history and their excitement about the upcoming show. Simpkins, who has been with the band for 30 years, remembers his first performance with The Seldom Scene at The Birchmere on New Year’s Eve 1995. “It was a nervous night for us new guys, but it was special too, and we were well received,” Simpkins recalled. Even after three decades with the band, Simpkins is still considered a “new guy” in a group that formed in November 1971, showing just how deep the band’s roots run in the bluegrass community.

The Birchmere holds a special place in the heart of the band. For many years, The Seldom Scene performed there every Thursday night, making it their home base and creating a legendary partnership between the venue, the performers, and the fans. Simpkins shared fond memories of watching the current Birchmere location take shape when it was being built from an old Kodak warehouse. “Gary Oelze, the late owner of the Birchmere, would take us over to the new Birchmere, the current one, and show us the progress being made,” Simpkins said. “It was just fascinating to see firsthand, and now to be a part of it, and it’s still legendary, and always has been, always will be. It has a place near and dear to us, for sure.” Oelze, who passed away in 2023, was instrumental in creating a venue that became synonymous with quality acoustic music.

The band’s new album, released on Smithsonian Folkways, features their signature sound that fans have loved for decades – traditional bluegrass mixed with surprising song choices from rock, folk, and pop music. The album includes covers of songs by Bob Dylan, The Kinks, and Jim Croce, continuing the band’s tradition of making unexpected songs their own. This blending of traditional bluegrass with contemporary music was revolutionary when they started and remains a hallmark of their distinctive style today. Smithsonian Folkways, known as the “National Museum of Sound,” is the perfect home for the band’s music, with its mission to support cultural diversity and preserve important musical traditions.

Simpkins explained how the band chooses new material: “We’ll just contribute to a song and listen to it, and usually I know if it’s got potential or something that we can make work.” He mentioned that the band member Clay Hess jokingly said on stage recently that The Seldom Scene is “one of the very few bands that could do covers of their covers,” acknowledging their unique approach to interpreting songs that have already become Seldom Scene classics.

Perhaps one of the most fascinating aspects of The Seldom Scene’s legacy is how their musical traditions have been passed down to the next generation. The children of some original members have gone on to become accomplished musicians in their own right. Simpkins fondly recalled seeing Ben Eldridge’s young son, Chris, playing guitar backstage at shows. “I remember Ben dragging him along to our shows, and he would just be back in the green room playing on his guitar,” Simpkins said. “Finally I told Ben, ‘Man, we need to get him up on stage.’ And sure enough, Ben said, ‘Chris, you need to join us on stage.’ And he did.” Today, Chris “Critter” Eldridge a founder of the award-winning bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters, is also known for his work with the Grammy-winning band Punch Brothers and the bluegrass supergroup Mighty Poplar, carrying forward the musical legacy his father helped create.

Similarly, Jay Starling, son of original Seldom Scene vocalist and guitarist John Starling, has become a respected musician playing dobro, keyboards, and lap steel. Jay joined the jamgrass band Leftover Salmon in 2022, bringing the incredible vocal talent inherited from his father to a new generation of music fans. “It’s amazing to see that happen firsthand,” Simpkins reflected about watching these children grow into accomplished musicians. “It’s so nice to see them prosper and be able to stay in the music with the passion they have for it and make a living doing it.”

For the April 13 show at The Birchmere, fans can expect to hear new songs from the album along with classic favorites. Simpkins hinted at some special guests who contributed to the recording joining them on stage, though he kept the details a surprise. The band is particularly excited about having the new album available on vinyl for the first time, adding to the special nature of this homecoming performance.

What makes The Seldom Scene special after all these years is their ability to honor their roots while continuing to evolve. Simpkins said one of their greatest compliments is when fans tell them they sound like the original band members. “That’s one thing that we try to always maintain, to keep that integrity to the sound that the band has had and started with,” Simpkins said. “And that’s one of the best compliments whenever we do a show.”

The Seldom Scene continues to make bluegrass fun and accessible for fans old and new. In addition to their April show at The Birchmere, they’ll be performing in Hagerstown, Maryland on March 23 and in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania on May 17. Their success over 54 years proves that while they may be called The Seldom Scene, they’re a band that’s worth seeing as often as possible.

Remains to Be Scene Tracklist:

Last of the Steam-Powered Trains

Crossroads

A Good Time Man Like Me Ain’t Got No Business (Singin’ the Blues)

Hard Travelin’

Farewell Angelina

Walking Down the Line

Lonesome Day

I Could Cry

White Line

Show Me the Way to Go Home

The Story of My Life