Tephra ICA Arts Festival Returns to Reston Town Center for Its 34th Year

The Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art (Tephra ICA) is proud to present the 34th Annual Tephra ICA Arts Festival, taking place May 17–18, 2025, at Reston Town Center in Reston, Virginia.

Formerly known as the Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival, this prestigious juried arts festival will feature over 200 contemporary artists and artisans from across the country, exhibiting original, handcrafted artwork in an outdoor setting that draws tens of thousands of visitors annually.

“This weekend is an amazing opportunity to not only view and collect artwork from over 200 artists, but to engage directly with those artists about their work, life, and what inspires them,” shares Hannah Barco, Associate Curator and Festival Director at Tephra ICA.

Festival Highlights

The 2025 edition brings a robust and inclusive slate of programs and attractions that make art accessible and engaging for all attendees:

🎨 Artist Booths

Browse and shop a dynamic array of contemporary fine art and crafts from over 200 juried artists in a wide variety of media, including painting, sculpture, glass, fiber, ceramics, jewelry, photography, and more.

🌈 Live Performances

Witness “Radiant Spawn,” a large-scale, inflatable sculptural performance by Claire Helen Ashley, a Chicago-based artist known for her playful and surreal installations. Performances will take place at 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM each day in Reston Town Square Park.

🧩 Interactive Art Installation

As title sponsor, Capital One Hall will present an interactive art installation on Market Street. Attendees will be invited to co-create the piece throughout the weekend. Upon completion, it will be relocated and displayed at the Capital One Center campus in Tysons, VA.

🧒 Family Art Park

Families are encouraged to take part in hands-on creative activities in the Festival Art Park, open from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM daily in Reston Town Square Park. The space is designed to spark imagination and welcome budding young artists.

👣 Guided Tours & Artist Demonstrations

Join hourly guided tours starting at 11:00 AM or catch live artist demonstrations from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM to gain insight into creative techniques and inspiration behind the work on display.

🎶 Evening Concert

Cap off Saturday night with a free live performance by Dancing Dream, an ABBA tribute band, presented as part of the Reston Concerts on the Town series. The concert starts at 7:30 PM in the Reston Town Center Pavilion.

Festival Schedule

Saturday, May 17

Artist Booths: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Festival Art Park: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Guided Tours: Starting hourly from 11:00 AM

Artist Demos: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Claire Ashley Performances: 12:00 PM & 3:00 PM

Evening Concert: 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 18

Artist Booths: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Festival Art Park: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Guided Tours: Starting hourly from 11:00 AM

Artist Demos: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Claire Ashley Performances: 12:00 PM & 3:00 PM

Admission & Getting There

Admission : Free and open to the public

: Free and open to the public Location : Reston Town Center, 11900 Market Street, Reston, VA 20190

: Reston Town Center, 11900 Market Street, Reston, VA 20190 Transportation: Free garage parking is available. The venue is also accessible via the Metro Silver Line to Reston Town Center Station, followed by a short walk or shuttle ride.

Community & Volunteer Opportunities

Each year, the festival is made possible by over 300 volunteers who contribute to everything from logistics and artist support to engaging visitors in the Family Art Park. Volunteers aged 13 and older are welcome, and participation may count toward community service hours.

“Reston was founded with the belief that the arts are an essential component of a well-rounded life,” notes Jonell Logan, Executive Director & Curator at Tephra ICA. “The Festival is a great opportunity to support this philosophy, which is at the core of our mission, with our local and extended communities. Come, stay, explore, and collect some amazing art!”

For full details, volunteer sign-up, and artist lineup, visit the official website at www.tephraica.org/festival.