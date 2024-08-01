Pitch a Friend: Barkada Event Series

Grab your favorite wing person and partake in the ultimate singles mixer!

Get ready to mix, mingle, and make meaningful connections at our Pitch A Friend Singles Mixer at Barkada Wine Bar. Bring your single friends and show off your matchmaking skills by pitching them to other eligible singles. Join us for a night of laughter, great conversation, and top-notch wine in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. Who knows, you might just find the perfect match for your friends – or even for yourself! Reserve your spot now and let the sparks fly at this unique and fun-filled event.

HOW IT WORKS

A pitcher (the wing person//bestie) and pitchee (the single//ready to mingle person) will be at tables together while other pitchers and pitchees make their way around the room, stopping by to pitch the singles and ask questions. Similar to speed dating, people will move from table to table after a certain amount of time for pitchers to meet more pitchees and vice versa. If a connection is made, then contact info can be shared!