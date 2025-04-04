Music
Get Ready to Groove Into the Summer: Friday Night Concert Series at Water Park
April 4, 2025 @ 4:16pm
As the days grow longer and the weather warms up, National Landing Water Park is gearing up for a fun-filled, musical Spring and Summer with its Friday Night Concert Series! Starting on April 18th, the Water Park will come alive every Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM with the sounds of talented local bands, creating the perfect backdrop for a laid-back evening with friends and family.
Whether you’re a music lover or just looking for a fun way to spend your Friday evening, this series has something for everyone. In addition to the live performances, there will be food vendors serving up delicious bites, a variety of refreshing beverages, and lawn games to keep the good times flowing.
But that’s not all! Each concert will feature a unique theme, and guests are encouraged to get into the spirit by dressing up. A costume contest will be held with exciting prizes up for grabs such as tickets to games and events, promo codes for social sports league discounts, complimentary drinks at the bar, and more!
Here’s The Line Up:
- April 18th: Cathy Ponton King Band (Theme: Neon Night) – register here
- April 25th: Hand Painted Swinger (Theme: White out)- register here
- May 2nd: Deanna Dove (Theme: Peace and Love)- register here
- May 9th: Oasis Island Sounds (Theme: Island Vibes)- register here
- May 16th: DWQ Jazz Band (Theme: Jazz Night)- register here
- May 23rd: DANDY (Theme: College Night)- register here
- May 30th: Supernova (Theme: Rock All Night)- register here
- June 6th: Erin Harpe (Theme: Bring your Pet)- register here
- June 13th: Emma G (Theme: 80s, 90s, 2000s)- register here
- June 20th: Awen Family Band (World Boogie Collective) (Theme: Americana )- register here
- June 27th: Retropop (Theme: Grand Finale)- register here
The Friday Night Concert Series is the ultimate way to kick off your weekend and soak in the warm weather with every week offering something new and exciting. So gather your crew, come for the music, and stay for the fun – National Landing Water Park is the place to be this Spring and Summer!