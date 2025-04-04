Get Ready to Groove Into the Summer: Friday Night Concert Series at Water Park

As the days grow longer and the weather warms up, National Landing Water Park is gearing up for a fun-filled, musical Spring and Summer with its Friday Night Concert Series! Starting on April 18th, the Water Park will come alive every Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM with the sounds of talented local bands, creating the perfect backdrop for a laid-back evening with friends and family.

Whether you’re a music lover or just looking for a fun way to spend your Friday evening, this series has something for everyone. In addition to the live performances, there will be food vendors serving up delicious bites, a variety of refreshing beverages, and lawn games to keep the good times flowing.

But that’s not all! Each concert will feature a unique theme, and guests are encouraged to get into the spirit by dressing up. A costume contest will be held with exciting prizes up for grabs such as tickets to games and events, promo codes for social sports league discounts, complimentary drinks at the bar, and more!

Here’s The Line Up:

The Friday Night Concert Series is the ultimate way to kick off your weekend and soak in the warm weather with every week offering something new and exciting. So gather your crew, come for the music, and stay for the fun – National Landing Water Park is the place to be this Spring and Summer!