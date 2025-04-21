Johns Hopkins Peabody Performance Series 2025

The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University brings its Peabody Performance Series to the Bloomberg Center in downtown Washington, D.C. Presenting free public performances by the Conservatory’s esteemed faculty, alumni, students, and special guests, the spring season features orchestral, jazz, chamber, and dance programs, with highlights including New York-based ensemble Loadbang on April 30. Daytime and evening events include concerts, multi-day festivals, and symposia. Reserve your free tickets now and learn more at the Peabody Performance Series page.

Performances:

April 11 – Student Chamber Ensembles

April 18 – Peabody Dance Showcase

April 30 – Levi Family Distinguished Visiting Artist: Loadbang

May 2 – Peabody Jazz Ensemble

Photos from past performances: