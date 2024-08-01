LGBTQ+ Mixer: Barkada Event Series

Friday, July 26th, 2024 @ 5:30:pm
Medal Madness at Westpost: Limited Edition Friday Summer League
Westpost (formerly Pentagon Row)
Barkada Wine BarMore details
Put down the dating apps and get ready to connect IRL!
Join us for an exciting and inclusive evening at our LGBTQ+ Singles Mixer at Barkada Wine Bar. Connect and discover potential matches with ice breakers, games, music and drinks. Skip the swiping and join us for a night of laughter, conversation and the potential to meet someone special.
Share with friends