LGBTQ+ Mixer: Barkada Event Series
Wednesday, October 16, 2024

LGBTQ+ Mixer: Barkada Event Series

1939 12th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Barkada Wine Bar

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Pricing (admission for you + a friend): Early Bird: $23 Gen Admission: $27.50 Late Bloomer: $32.50

About This Event

Put down the dating apps and get ready to connect IRL! 

Join us for an exciting and inclusive evening at our LGBTQ+ Singles Mixer at Barkada Wine Bar. Connect and discover potential matches with ice breakers, games, music and drinks. Skip the swiping and join us for a night of laughter, conversation and the potential to meet someone special.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 06:00 pm

Location

Barkada Wine Bar
View Map