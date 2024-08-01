Friends Mixer: Barkada Event Series
Wednesday, November 20, 2024

1939 12th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Pricing (admission for you + a friend): Early Bird: $30 Gen Admission: $37.50 Late Bloomer: $42.50

Get ready to meet your new bestie and raise a glass to friendship at our Friends Mixer event at Barkada Wine Bar! 

Join us for a night of laughter, great wine, and unforgettable memories as you mingle and make some new friends. Whether you’re simply looking to socialize or are looking to seriously expand your social circle, this event is the perfect opportunity to connect and have a fantastic time. Reserve your spot now and get ready for an evening of good vibes, good company, and good wine at our Friends Mixer!

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 06:00 pm

Barkada Wine Bar
