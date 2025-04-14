As the cherry blossoms reached their peak, DC came alive with celebrations on April 5th with Move & Bloom at Bridge District making its successful debut as part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival and offering an unforgettable morning of movement, mindfulness, and community fun. This free wellness event kickstarted the day with fitness classes including Barre, HIIT and Boxing classes from local exercise studios, a lively marketplace filled with local wellness-minded vendors, a mobile floral boutique, and delicious local eats — all set against the stunning backdrop of DC’s cherry blossoms. The event also hosted Streets Calling Bike Club DC in partnership with Broccoli City, who offered free bike tune ups, music, and legendary vibes onsite.

Following the Move & Bloom event, guests were invited to join the Cherry Blossom group bike ride at noon. This ride as led by The Washington Area Bicyclist Association (WABA) over the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge to the Petalpalooza event at the nearby Capitol Riverfront Neighborhood.

Check out the photo gallery below to see some fun moments from this event! ✨ 🌸

To see all of the photos from this event, check out the following links:

Photo Credit: Mix-I-Am Entertainment LLC, Three Bears and a Cat Photography