10 Things Happening Around the DMV for National Latinx + Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrate Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month by checking out the local happenings around the DMV area.

September 15 marks the beginning of National Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month. According to the Census, the month begins on the 15th as it is the anniversary of the independence of many Latin countries. The DMV has many events happening throughout the month, but here are eight must-try events.

For those who want to explore the arts

Hispanic Heritage Month Molina Family Latino Gallery Tours

Throughout Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, the Smithsonian will be offering a one-hour guided tour through the Molina Family Latino Gallery. The tour will highlight different pieces that showcase major aspects of US history through the Latinx lens. The tour will happen almost daily from September 15 to October 15. Bilingual and American Sign Language interpreters are available with prior notice. Free.1300 Constitution Ave. NW, DC; si.edu // @smithsonian

Latino Heritage Festival at the Glen Echo Arts Festival

The American Latino Museum will be showcasing a variety of hands-on demonstrations at the Glen Echo Arts Festival. Some of the activities and demonstrations include Capoeira, yoga and a workshop on the science of spices. The festival will take place October 1. Free. 7300 MacArthur Blvd. Glen Echo, MD; si.edu // @smithsonian

For those looking for a bite to eat

A Flavorful Journey Through Latin America at Eme Café

Eme Café is introducing two new special dining experiences in honor of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month. Both culinary experiences are guaranteed to present you with a deep dive into Latin American flavors. Option number one is $45 and includes four items that are for “those looking to savor the essence of Latin cuisine.” Option two comes in at $55 and includes everything from option one as well as three additional items. $45-$50. 2233 M St. NW 3rd floor, DC; emecafe.com // @emecafedc

Paola Velez’ New Collections

Award-winning chef Paola Velez is launching two new collections available nationwide for Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month. First, get a taste of her famous plantain sticky buns available at both the Pentagon City and Westfield Montgomery Mall’s Nordstrom locations. On top of that, check out her new collection available at the Georgetown Urban Outfitters featuring unique chef-inspired clothing. Various prices. Multiple locations; @smallorchids

Sabores Latinos ~ A Hispanic Heritage 5 Course Chef Dinner at Inca Social

Inca Social will be curating a unique one-night-only five-course dining experience highlighting the flavors of Latin America and traditions of Hispanic cuisine. On top of being a unique edible experience, each course is paired with a specially curated drink to match the flavors. The dinner will be taking place September 20. $59.99. 5-10 p.m. 1776 Wilson Blvd. Unit #1 Arlington, VA; incasocial.com // @incasocial

For those looking for something to sip on

Casa Kantuna

Co-owner of Casa Kantuna Carla Sanchez, also known as @spicycandydc on Instagram, will be hosting a unique cocktail experience for the entirety of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month. Celebrations kick off on September 15 with Cruz De Fuego Mezcal, a woman-owned company from Oaxaca, Mexico, popping in for the day to shake up some delicious cocktails ahead of Mexican Independence Day. Weekly specials will be announced on their Instagram. 2309 18th St NW, DC; casakantuta.com // @casakantuta

Cancun Navidad at Urbano

To celebrate Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, Urbano is introducing a new cocktail called the Cancun Navidad. The drink is a mixture of white rum, Rumchata, pineapple, agave, lime and a little bit of cinnamon. The drink is a mixture of Latin flavors sure to sweeten up anyone’s day and costs $14. 116 King St. Alexandria, VA; urbano116.com // @urbanotexmex

Eme Café: a journey through Latin America with cocktails

Partnered with their Latinx and Hispanic Heritage month menus inspired by the flavors of Latin American cuisine, Eme Café has curated two different flights of cocktails for $25 highlighting various flavors and iconic drinks from different countries. The first flight showcases a taste of Mexico, Brazil and Peru while the second focuses on what they call “Carribean vibes and Colombian spirit.” Regardless of which flight you choose, you’re going to want to make sure you got your ride home figured out. 2233 M St. NW 3rd floor, DC; emecafe.com // @emecafedc

For those looking to hit the town

Casta’s Havana Nights at La Cosecha

For one night only, the La Cosecha Latin American marketplace, located in Union Market, will be turned into a pop-up nightclub in honor of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month. From live performances to the top Latin DJs in the D.C. area, the night is a celebration of DC’s Latinx and Hispanic community. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the La Cosecha Foundation, an organization that helps support the Latino Economic Development Center. General admission tickets start at $30 and private tables are available as well. 1280 4th St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

Salina EsTitties at Pitcher

D.C.’s local bar, Pitchers and A League of Her Own, are bringing in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alum Salina Estitties in honor of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month. Salina showcased her performance ability on the most recent season of the program, through a few wrongful bottom two placements in my opinion. The show also features a lineup a Latinx Drag performers from the DMV area: Desiree Dik, King Flirty Rico, Evry Pleasure and Labianna. Free. 9 p.m. 2317 18th St. NW, DC; pitchersbardc.com // @pitchersdc

