Latino Heritage Festival at the Glen Echo Arts Festival

Celebrate Latino history and culture with the National Museum of the American Latino at the Echo Arts Festival. This family-friendly day at Glen Echo Park will feature hands-on demonstrations, art classes, yoga, dance classes, musical theater performances, and more. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and the Roaming Coyote. Free shuttle service will be provided from select locations in the Washington area. Specific shuttle information coming soon. Smithsonian activities will include demonstrations, workshops, and hands-on activities.