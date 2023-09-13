Hispanic Heritage Month Molina Family Latino Gallery Tours

oin the National Museum of the American Latino in a one-hour tour of the ¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States exhibition. This tour will guide visitors through the exhibition, highlighting key objects and stories that tell major chapters in U.S. history from the Latino lens. The tour also allows visitors to understand the formation of the U.S. Latino community from pre-Columbian to present day. After the tour, participants are encouraged to explore the digital components of the gallery including our Somos Theatre, which features a 14-minute documentary style video that explores the Latino community identity answering key questions of who we are as Americans and who we are as Latinos? The General Motors Learning Lounge will be open and features activities and a reading area for further exploration. Free –No registration required.

If a bilingual (English/Spanish) tour is needed, please email [email protected] one week prior to your visit, with the specific day and time you will be attending.

If ASL interpretation is needed, please email [email protected] one week prior to your visit, with the specific day and time you will be attending.