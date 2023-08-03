Casa Kantuta Owner Carla Sanchez Shares Fave Local Spots To Caffeinate + Imbibe

Check out Sanchez’s list of eight favorite local spots for on-the-go coffee, happy hour cocktails and delicious Bolivian snacks.

Running the first Bolivian cocktail bar in the country (yes, the entire country) is a full-time job, but Carla Sanchez does it in addition to heading SCDC The Agency, a full-service social media agency specializing in local hospitality and BIPOC clients.

Inspired by her grandmother, who Sanchez describes as, “the party animal of the family. Every birthday and occasion was like New Years,” she started Casa Kantuta to bring Bolivia’s rich culture to D.C.

It’s a passion project started by Sanchez and her brother, Juan Sanchez. Their grandmother’s signature drink guided the menu.

“Signani with orange juice and ice,” Sanchez says. “That was her cocktail. It has a flowery, fresh scent, and previously, you couldn’t find it in D.C.”

Sanchez’s talent for storytelling is apparent as she describes the community effort it took to build Casa Kantuta. Bolivian friends and family from across the area pitched in decor and art, helping her create a space that would transport and educate guests.

Five nights a week, Sanchez is working at Casa Kantuta, but in her other hours, she’s dedicated to capturing content for her clients. After first starting her blog, Spicy Candy DC, in 2009, Sanchez transitioned to running SCDC The Agency four years ago. Now, she focuses on social media management, content creation and influencer campaigns for clients that include El Tamarindo and GlowRx Skincare.

Sanchez blends her day job with running Casa Kantuta daily.

“The bar has become the number one place I do client work when I’m not at home,” she says.

Sanchez often gets to the bar at 2 p.m. to meet with the beverage director, then jumps back into work. She finds herself at the bar with herlaptop in hand as happy hour sets in, and she encourages others to do the same.

“It’s not ruining the ambiance at all to wrap up the workday while enjoying happy hour.”

The coming months are full of planning upcoming events like singani tastings, live music and collaborations with Bolivian artists, but Sanchez still finds time to get out and explore the food and bar scene that inspired her to start Casa Kantuta. We asked her where she finds herself grabbing coffee, settling in for happy hour and where she goes when she’s out in the suburbs.

Before a Shift

I stay very local with my favorite spots — anywhere I can walk and anywhere close to the bar. Jolt ’N Bolt in Dupont Circle is my office away from home. I’ve been coming here since I moved to the area, and they know my order. I’ll walk in and they have my iced latte waiting. They’ve become family to me.