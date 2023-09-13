Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Sabores Latinos ~ A Hispanic Heritage 5 course Chef Dinner at INCA SOCIAL

1776 Wilson Boulevard #Unit #1 Arlington, VA 22209
Arlington

Inca Social

$59.99

About This Event

Join us for a mouthwatering celebration of Hispanic Heritage at INCA SOCIAL! Indulge in a delectable 5-course chef dinner that will take your taste buds on a journey through the rich flavors of Latin America. From savory appetizers to tantalizing desserts, each dish is carefully crafted to showcase the diverse and vibrant culinary traditions of the Hispanic culture.

Located on Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA, USA, our charming venue offers the perfect setting for this gastronomic experience. Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere as you savor every bite and sip on delightful beverages that perfectly complement each course.

05:00 pm

Inca Social
