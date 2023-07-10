New Cocktail Bar Death & Co Opens in Blagden Alley on July 14

Death & Co, the celebrated NYC-based cocktail bar, opens its D.C. location on July 14

The drink scene in D.C. has been exploding lately and we are all about it. We’re jazzed to add the new cocktail bar Death & Co to our dynamic list of locations for great drinks in D.C.

Death & Co is slated to open July 14 in Blagden Alley in the space formerly occupied by Columbia Room.

As many of you know Death & Co is not a new concept. It is a well-known and revered cocktail bar in New York City, Los Angeles and Denver, with its first location opening in 2006 in NYC. The bar has won numerous industry awards and is a favorite amongst cocktail aficionados.

The team behind the venture, Gin & Luck Partners David Kaplan, Alex Day and Devon Tarby, are excited to be in D.C. and hope to “build upon the legacy of Columbia Room.”

The venue has both indoor and outdoor spaces. The Death & Co team envisions creating a comfortable, relaxing bar with booths and oversized chairs for lounging.

Now, for the most exciting part: the cocktails.

The menu features 28 cocktails divided into four categories: “Zero Proof,” “Light & Playful,” “Elegant & Timeless” and “Rich & Comforting.” Highlights include:

The cruise master, a smooth and summery beverage with pisco, green chili, pineapple, lime, amaro and vanilla.

The cherry bomb gimlet, a playful and seasonal cherry bomb with gin, cherry eau de vie, maraschino cherry liquor, grapefruit, lime and Peychaud’s

The monument valley with bourbon, apple brandy, amaretto, amaro and bitters for something super strong.

Beer, wine and cider will also be available, along with small snacks like olives and crudite.

Those who like something sweet with their drinks should try uncle wes’ drunken cookies, a plate of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies made with banana liquor and served with milk.

A few reservations will be available on Tock, but the bar will hold the majority of seats for walk-ins. Start planning your visit now.

Death & Co: 124 Blagden Alley NW, DC; deathandcompany.com // @deathandcompany

Curious to check out other tasty cocktail spots in the city? We also recently covered the opening of new spots like Pop Fizz and Agave Room, and highlighted places like The Wells and Bar Spero that are offering exciting bar programs.

Want to discover more about D.C.’s innovative and ever-changing drink culture? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to beverage experiences citywide. Become a member and support local journalism today.