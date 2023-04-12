Agave Room Brings Bold Tequila + Mezcal Cocktails + Oaxacan Fare to Adams Morgan

Agave Room, a new mezcal and tequila bar on the first floor of Roofer’s Union in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, will open April 26.

While the team considered many different concepts for revamping the Jug and Table space, ultimately they kept coming back to the idea of focusing on agave spirits. The distinct intricacies of mezcal especially piqued their interest and their hope is to share their excitement and enthusiasm for mezcal and tequila with D.C. patrons.

As a part of their research to develop the theme and create the menu at Agave Room, the team read extensively about different species of agave and gardening processes, met with a plethora of tequila and mezcal producers here in D.C. and visited Mexico. They are continuing to expand their understanding of the agave plant and the distilled spirits which are derived from it.

Agave Room will feature both mezcal and tequila-centric cocktails as well as tasting flights and a series of small and larger dishes that draw upon Oaxacan food flavors and traditions. For the cocktails, you can anticipate creative concoctions like the el diablo, featuring tequila reposado, açaí liqueur, lime and ginger beer, and the slow night, so long, made with mezcal, Campari, lime and grapefruit. Frozen drinks will also be available — a welcome addition now that temperatures are rising — including a hibiscus margarita and the flor de pina, a mezcal-infused beverage with honey, benedictine, pineapple and coconut. The team hopes to take guests on exciting journeys into the world of agave through their curated tasting flights, which will focus on different aspects of agave such as unique varietals, distinct distillation vessels and various barrel aging times.

The food menu is designed to complement the beverages and the culture of agave, and will include tasty bites like peanuts roasted with garlic and chili de arbol and tlayudas, which are crunchy tortillas smothered in beans, cheese, salsa and avocado. Larger items include chilaquiles and pambazos, Mexican tortillas made with bread that is fried and dipped in guajillo pepper sauce. There will be a vegetarian option for both the pambazos and chilaquiles. The menu was devised by Chef Sam Molvi, previously at Ripple and more recently at St. Vincent Wine, St. Anselm and Compass Rose.

The venue itself is beautiful, with gorgeous murals of the agave plant painted across the walls by local artist/muralist Nicole Bourgea. Hours will follow traditional bar hours, opening daily at 5 p.m., and guests can anticipate fun events like a Cinco de Mayo celebration. Come by to experience the venue on Wednesday, April 26th — their grand opening — or any day thereafter.

Agave Room: 2446 18th St. NW, DC; agaveroomdc.com // @agaveroomdc

