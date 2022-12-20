D.C.’s First Fizz Bar, Pop, Opens with All Things Bubbly

D.C.’s first fizz bar officially opened its doors on December 17th, 2022, much to the excitement of locals who have long since wanted a bubbly beverage focused venue in the city.

Located in Shaw near the 9:30 Club, the spot is named Pop for a trifecta of reasons: it’s a nod to the sound of a beautiful bottle of bubbles opening, a shoutout to other fizzy drinks like soda, called pop in the midwest (where owner Brent Kroll hails) and it highlights the general theme of the venue which will play pop music and decorated with colorful artwork of famous pop singers. In other words, you will get to drink a glass of champagne while singing along to NSYNC and admiring a picture of Justin Bieber. It’s pretty much all your dreams come true in one setting.

The venue includes tables, plenty of bar seating and features a large patio which will provide additional seating once the weather warms. You can reserve one of the indoor larger tables for a private group, which would be great for a birthday or other celebratory occasion. After all, what else do you need on your birthday besides bubbles, friends, and the tunes of Taylor Swift?

The drink menu offers up all kinds of effervescent wines, including champagne and Lambrusco, as well as sparkling ciders, seltzers, sparkling sake, and sparkling wine cocktails, the majority of which will be served in a canned format. Ever had a canned French 75? Neither had I but it is surprisingly delightful! Negronis and gin and tonics are also served in a can, and kombucha comes in wild flavors like pineapple chili and blond orange mint. If you are feeling extravagant, order one of the half bottles of champagne: expensive, but totally worth it. Fancy spritzes are also available for non-drinkers.

Food will also be served and includes high and low end pairings for your bubbly beverage, such as caviar donuts (yes, you read that right – Hackleback caviar served with chive donuts) and uni carbonara pasta, as well as more classic bar fare like curly fries, fried pickles, and pizza. The menu is designed by Maxwell Park chef Masako Morishita, whose focus is Japanese comfort food fare. She changes the menu up frequently at Kroll’s Maxwell Park locations, and plans to do so at Pop as well. Expect even traditional bar food dishes to have a unique twist; pizzas include mushroom taleggio, brown butter and pistachio, Peppadew and goat cheese.

Like both Maxwell Parks, Pop will be open seven days a week, good news for local residents with so many D.C. venues having scaled back their days of operation to 4 or 5 days a week post-pandemic. Friday to Sunday the venue will open up at 3 p.m. for day drinking. Bubbles, by the way, are ideal for day drinking.

Pop: 2108 Vermont Ave. NW, DC; popdc.com // @popfizzdc