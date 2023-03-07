6 Smashing New Winter Food and Drink Openings in the DMV

These new food and drink openings span Basque food to Singaporean cocktails, bringing new flavors to the DMV.

It may feel like life slows down around the city during winter, but the D.C. food and drink scene is actually exploding with new dining venues and bar openings. Some of these new spots are led by acclaimed local chefs, while others are unique new endeavors, bringing exciting culinary options to some of our favorite neighborhoods in the DMV. Check out this list to see what’s up and coming and where you should be dining next.

Bar Spero

Located in East End and helmed by local chef Johnny Spero, Bar Spero focuses on the culture and cuisine of the northern Basque region of Spain. The venue features a daily changing menu with items like fresh oysters, bread from the popular Manifest bakery and plenty of tasty small plates — such as a buttery and sweet squash with a carrot brown butter sauce and charred parsnips with a tomato vinaigrette and irresistible desserts like burnt cheesecake ice cream. As a bar, one of the main highlights is, of course, the cocktails. The small spot keeps it simple with only seven options on the menu. Recommendations include the calvados sidecar where calvados, dry curacao and lemon come together to make zesty drink with woody notes, and the amaro mule, with ginger beer and cara cara orange, for something slightly sweet and slightly bitter. The zero-ABV menu has a number of options of non-alcoholic wine, beer and soda. 250 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; barspero.com // @barspero

Cane & Coconut

This new casual spot specializes in raw vegan fare with dishes such as buffalo cauliflower, sun-fried plantains and kelp noodles. But the most exciting item offered is the fresh-squeezed coconut water and fresh-pressed sugarcane juice. The coconut water is cool, refreshing and hydrating. The sugarcane juice is sublime, sweet like honey with a floral hint. You can order the beverages by the glass or the gallon to take home. 3501 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; caneandcocnut.com // @caneandcoconut

Crooked Run + Pizza Serata

Union Market’s first brewery is officially open! Crooked Run and Pizza Serata is a casual place, great for wiling away an afternoon with friends. The restaurant serves up a variety of different beers, sours, ciders and wine, along with pizza from famed global pizza consultant Anthony Falco. The old-school pan pizzas come in classic versions, such as the tomato pie or the simple cheese, and in more creative varieties, like the unicorn, which is composed of two different kinds of cheese, roasted mushrooms, honey, onions and pickled cherry peppers. Sandwiches, salads, sides and appetizers like fried mozzarella are also in abundance and pair wonderfully with a cold beer. 550 Morse St. NE, DC; crookedrunfermentation.com // @crookedrunfermentation

Easy Company

The Wharf officially has its own wine bar with the advent of Easy Company. The wine list is extensive, with an interesting focus on U.S. and European wines. As wines take center stage, the cuisine is simple, although the menu is large. To pair with your wine, choose from small bites like marinated olives, sourdough bread with whipped herb butter and truffle fries. Or if you’re hungrier, try larger dishes like tagliatelle or a tomato and mozzarella flatbread. 98 Blair Alley SW, DC; easycowharf.com // @easycowharf

Jiwa Singapura

The DMV has its first real Singaporean restaurant, courtesy of chef Pepe Moncayo of Cranes, who hails from Spain but spent considerable time living and working as a chef in Singapore. Located in Tyson’s corner, the restaurant’s menu features a host of vibrant, flavorful Singaporean dishes like roti prata, a buttery flatbread served with a heady curry-infused dipping sauces; veggie spring rolls; potato puffs; laksa; and nyonya chap chye, a braised vegetable stew. Cocktails are also inspired by the southeast Asian country: The Singaporean Girl is an invigorating concoction of cucumber-infused gin, ginger, lemon and ube air. And the tanjong beach is a fruity blend of rum and mezcal with charred pineapple and banana. 2100 International Dr. McLean, VA; jiwasingapura.com // @jiwasingapura

The Bazaar

When José Andrés does something, he does it big. It’s been some time since he opened a new restaurant in D.C., and his newest venture, The Bazaar, is quite the showstopper. Located inside the Waldorf Astoria, this venue is stunning in every way. The bold, colorful décor is outshone only but the spectacular cuisine. The menu is, of course, tapas and features decadence after decadence. There is a vegetable stew with a golden fried egg, piquillo peppers oozing with melted cheese and baby Japanese peaches laden with burrata and hazelnuts. Cocktails are just as exciting with a magic mojito, nitro caipirinha and salt air margarita. 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; thebazaar.com // @bazaarbyjose

