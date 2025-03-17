Peabody Jazz Ensemble
Friday, May 2, 2025

Peabody Jazz Ensemble

555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001
Judiciary Square Penn Quarter

Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center

About This Event

Richard and Elizabeth Case Chair of Jazz Studies Sean Jones leads the Peabody Jazz Ensemble in the season finale performance.

Free tickets are required; Tickets can be reserved online.

This performance will be livestreamed.

