Tuesday, March 25th, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
Friday, May 2, 2025
Peabody Jazz Ensemble
555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001
Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg CenterMore details
About This Event
Richard and Elizabeth Case Chair of Jazz Studies Sean Jones leads the Peabody Jazz Ensemble in the season finale performance.
Free tickets are required; Tickets can be reserved online.
This performance will be livestreamed.
