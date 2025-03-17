Student Chamber Ensembles
Friday, April 11, 2025

555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001
Judiciary Square Penn Quarter

Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center

Free

About This Event

Top student trios, quartets, and quintets perform chamber music favorites under the direction of Sidney M. Friedberg Chair and director of Chamber Music Annie Fullard.

Free tickets are required; Tickets can be reserved online.

This performance will be livestreamed.

