Student Chamber Ensembles

Saturday, April 19th, 2025 @ 7:00:pm
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
World Stage Theater
Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg CenterMore details
Top student trios, quartets, and quintets perform chamber music favorites under the direction of Sidney M. Friedberg Chair and director of Chamber Music Annie Fullard.
Free tickets are required; Tickets can be reserved online.
This performance will be livestreamed.
