Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Friday, April 18, 2025
Peabody Dance Showcase
555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001
Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg CenterMore details
About This Event
A special program spotlighting students and faculty of the Peabody Conservatory Dance program chaired by danah bella.
Free tickets are required; Tickets can be reserved online.
This performance will be livestreamed.
InterestsArtists, Dance, Events, Live performances
NeighborhoodJudiciary Square, Penn Quarter
Share with friends