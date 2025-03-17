Tuesday, March 25th, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Levi Family Distinguished Visiting Artist: Loadbang
555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001
Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg CenterMore details
About This Event
The formidable New York-based chamber ensemble Loadbang performs works by faculty composers Sky Macklay, Oscar Bettison, Felipe Lara, and Michael Hersch.
Free tickets are required; Tickets can be reserved online.
This performance will be livestreamed.
