Levi Family Distinguished Visiting Artist: Loadbang
Wednesday, April 30, 2025

555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001
Judiciary Square Penn Quarter

Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center

Free

The formidable New York-based chamber ensemble Loadbang performs works by faculty composers Sky Macklay, Oscar Bettison, Felipe Lara, and Michael Hersch.

Free tickets are required; Tickets can be reserved online.

This performance will be livestreamed.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 07:00 pm

