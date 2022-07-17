Photo Gallery: Experiential Issue Launch Party at ARTECHOUSE

On July 14, guests entered ARTECHOUSE to attend an exclusive after-hours cocktail party, celebrating District Fray’s July Issue and ARTECHOUSE’s fifth anniversary.

While imbibing on themed cocktails, attendees explored ARTECHOUSE’s latest immersive exhibit “Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies” which illustrates the many facets of the Black experience through the visual designs of Vince Fraser and spoken word poetry from Ursula Rucker.

The party also allowed for people to mingle with our July Issue interviewees like artist Erin Douglas and Nü Androids‘ founder Nayef Issa, as well as past interviewees like No Kings Collective‘s Peter Chang, curator Tiara Chamaleon, artist Maggie O’Neal and Serenta Managing Partner AJ Johnson. Check out some of the event photos below. Photos by Rich Kessler Photography.

Experiential Issue Launch Party. Photo by Rich Kessler Photography.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.