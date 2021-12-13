Photo Gallery: “Only In D.C.” at Culture House DC // 12.11.21

On Saturday, December 11, 500 participants joined us at Culture House DC for “Only in D.C.” (the fourth and final installation of our “For the Love of D.C.” series) event highlighting 25 local artists cultivating the scene in the District. In partnership with Events DC, we celebrated the city’s cultural renaissance by featuring the voices and works of a mix of up-and-coming artists and those who’ve helped pave the way for the next generation of creators.

December cover subjects Trap Bob and Chris Pyrate moderated a panel with artists and curators Aniekan Udofia, Keyonna Jones of Congress Heights Arts and Culture Center, Tom Pipkin, Zsudayka Nzinga Terrell and Brandon Hill of No Kings Collective.

The party went until midnight as locals explored the space at Culture House on two levels with nine artist activations and a vendor market featuring a range of works from D.C. creators. The evening included music from DJs Mane Squeeze and a variety of food trucks. Photography by Shaughn Cooper.

