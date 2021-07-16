Artist Zsudayka Nzinga Terrell Is D.C. Glamour Personified

Fine artist, curator and art educator, Zsudayka Nzinga Terrell leans into the classic formal attire that D.C. is traditionally known for, but adds her own spin by embracing bold colors and patterns. With her distinct aesthetic, she is leading the way for the District’s new wave of glamour — which does include sneakers.

What D.C. style means to you

I’m from the Midwest, which is a more laid-back style. D.C. is the epitome of high fashion to me. I really enjoy the formal wear scene here and the business attire. Seeing so many highly educated people representing their culture and personalities in suits at galas and church events is very interesting to me. I love being able to dress up to go places like art galleries.

Style icon and/or inspiration

Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada” mixed with Olivia Pope from “Scandal” mixed with Lisa Bonet and “Coming to America”

Wardrobe essential

It’s a tie between a great shoe and a great pair of earrings. Two of my favorite places for both are Vintage and Charmed in the Anacostia Arts Center and Helen Lolita, [which] makes custom accessories and probably half of my earring collection. In 2021, I think I would die without my collection of glasses.

Personal style

People say I look like my paintings. I am definitely attracted to wearing loud and bright colors and mixes of patterns. I like to come into a room and stand out [with] my bold color and design choices. I have a collection of blazers and one day want to put out a line of specialty blazers. I used to want matching heels for the blazers, but now as a mom and artist on the go, I’m leaning toward sneakers.

@zsudayka // terrellartsdc.com

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.