Kabir Amir + Swati Bose Set the Tone for Wine Bars in D.C.

The owners and sommeliers talk their multiple positions and responsibilities at Flight Wine Bar.

After big career switches, Kabir Amir and Swati Bose opened Flight Wine Bar in 2014 and have since earned James Beard nominations for outstanding wine program in 2020 and 2023. We caught up with them to talk pursuing dreams, navigating risks and work-life balance, especially when the two mix so easily.

District Fray: How was it pursuing a dream while navigating the risks? What advice would you give to those going through the same transition?

Amir + Bose: Scary, but worthwhile. Both our lives didn’t go as planned when we were young, so because of those experiences we are both acutely aware that life can be unpredictable. We feel we must make the most of what we have. We believe before you take any step, thorough research and preparation is required. Gaining as much experience and education in the field or relevant fields is highly recommended. If you are working with a partner, making sure you are compatible at every step is also important. We were lucky, but we also work hard at making sure this partnership works. We make a lot of compromises in our personal and business life to make sure the partnership stays healthy.

Where do you go when you want to treat yourselves?

The two of us have long days because we do caregiving and run a restaurant. So, getting out is tough. Swati takes breaks by bringing her laptop to Chloe, Estuary at the Conrad and Boqueria at Penn Quarter to get in a couple of hours of work. When the two of us are able to step out, we go to Nostos in Tysons, Albi or Primrose. We are super service-focused, and that guides us.

How has the wine scene changed in D.C. since you opened?

The wine scene has changed fairly dramatically in the last 10 years. Guests are willing to explore and try a lot – from not selling a single glass of our skin contact Georgian wine in 2014 to our skin contact flight being a top seller in 2023; and from our bodega glasses getting stares to people now wanting to know where they can buy them. It challenges us to stay dynamic. The city now has a lot more wine-focused places as well, which sparks interest in wine and gives guests more choices.

Look out for announcements as Flight comes up on their 10th anniversary at flightdc.com and follow them on Instagram @flightwinebardc.

Flight Wine Bar: 777 6th St. NW, DC

Want to discover more about D.C.’s innovative and ever-changing drink culture? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to beverage experiences citywide. Become a member and support local journalism today.