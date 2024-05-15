Sip and Chill: Top Spots for Frozen Cocktails This Summer

As the temperature rises, there’s nothing quite like a refreshing frozen cocktail to cool you down. Whether you prefer a classic flavor or something a bit more adventurous, these top spots in the city have got you covered. Here’s where to sip on the best frozen concoctions this summer:

Joon is offering a delightful “Frozen Joon Julep,” a twist on the traditional mint julep. This icy treat is crafted with bourbon, local strawberries from Moon Valley Farm, orange blossom, rose water, agave, and lime, all garnished with fresh mint. Pair this sweet and tangy cocktail with Persian dishes from 2x James Beard semifinalist and MICHELIN-starred Chef Chris Morgan. Whether you’re in the elegant dining room or enjoying the ambiance of the newly opened patio, this frozen delight is a must-try.

Head over to ilili DC for a brunch experience that includes the unique Aperol Spritz’sicle. Beverage Director Rachid Hdouche’s inventive take on the classic aperol spritz features sparkling wine and an aperol popsicle. This playful cocktail is the perfect accompaniment to Lebanese mezza and signature dishes, making brunch a truly refreshing affair.

For a tropical escape, visit Mi Casa and try their two standout frozen cocktails. The “Coco Loco” blends Sauza Hacienda Silver Tequila, Velvet Falernum, coconut, cilantro, agave, and lime for a creamy and refreshing drink. If you prefer pineapple, the “Mi Piña” combines Sauza Hacienda Silver Tequila, pineapple, canela, agave, and lime for a frozen delight that captures the essence of summer.

Bar Director Daniel Todd, a 2023 MICHELIN Guide Exceptional Cocktails Award Winner, has created a seasonal sensation at Petite Cerise. The “EUTAW STREET” features 3-year rum, émile vergeois mango, lime, and coconut meringue. This expertly crafted cocktail is a testament to Todd’s skill and creativity, providing a unique and delicious way to cool off.

Pascual, the newest Mexican restaurant from The Popal Group in Capitol Hill, is serving up some of the most refreshing frozen margaritas around. Their current offering, a guava and cucumber frozen margarita, is made with reposado tequila, offering a fresh and fruity twist on the classic margarita. It’s the perfect way to beat the heat while enjoying the vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine.

This summer, make sure to visit these hotspots to enjoy a variety of innovative and refreshing frozen cocktails. Whether you’re into fruity, creamy, or classic flavors, there’s something for everyone. Cheers to staying cool and sipping in style!