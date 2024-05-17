Get Ready to Celebrate: The Capital Pride Honors Event is Back!

Mark your calendars for Friday, May 31st, because the Capital Pride Alliance is bringing back its much-loved Capital Pride Honors event! This annual celebration shines a spotlight on the incredible individuals, leaders, and activists in the National Capital Region who have dedicated themselves to advancing LGBTQ+ causes. Hosted at the elegant MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md., this year’s event promises to be an unforgettable evening of recognition, celebration, and entertainment.

Honoring the Heroes

The Capital Pride Honors ceremony is all about acknowledging the hard work and impact of those who champion LGBTQ+ rights and support the community in extraordinary ways. This year’s honorees include:

Hope Giselle

Jamison Henninger

Kenya Hutton

Carol Jameson

Tula

José Alberto Uclés

These heroes have made significant contributions, bringing positive change and fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for all.

Special Awards

In addition to the individual honors, the ceremony will feature several special awards:

Breaking Barriers: Community Impact Award : Iya Dammons, recognized for her outstanding impact on the LGBTQ+ community, eliminating barriers to social, personal, and professional growth.

Larry Stansbury Award for Outstanding Service to Pride : Destination DC, acknowledged for their exceptional contributions to the programs and initiatives of the Capital Pride Alliance.

Bill Miles Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service: Bryan Davis and William Hawkins, honored for their exemplary volunteer contributions to the Capital Pride Alliance and its activities.

A Night of Unforgettable Performances

The Capital Pride Honors event is not just about awards—it’s also a night of incredible entertainment! Guests will be treated to a performance by multi-platinum singer and songwriter Crystal Waters, known for her chart-topping hits and infectious energy. DJ Honey, one of the East Coast’s most sought-after DJs, will keep the party going with her fantastic beats. Additionally, the Black Leaves Dance Company, an all-Black, all-male, queer-inclusive dance troupe specializing in modern ballet, will deliver a performance that promises to be both powerful and moving.

Join the Celebration

This year’s Capital Pride Honors event is generously supported by Amazon, Capital One, Delta Airlines, IKEA, Encore Global, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Occasions Caterers, making it possible to host such a grand celebration.

Capital Pride Executive Director Ryan Bos expressed his excitement, saying, “The Capital Pride Honors is one of CPA’s most esteemed events leading up to the Pride season. We’re grateful to all our local awardees who take the time and initiative to support the national region’s LGBTQ+ community.”

Don’t miss out on this incredible evening of celebration and recognition. For more information about the event, the honorees, performances, and to purchase tickets, visit Capital Pride Honors 2024.

Let’s come together to honor the heroes of our community and celebrate Pride in style!