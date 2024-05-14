Three AAPI Chefs + Events to Join

As Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month approaches, food enthusiasts and cultural advocates have much to look forward to with three remarkable culinary events. Here’s a closer look at the upcoming highlights:

Immigrant Food, a restaurant that seamlessly blends world flavors with a strong community focus, is led by the talented Chef Ben Murray. Born in Japan and raised in Florida, Chef Murray embodies the spirit of Immigrant Food’s “gastro-advocacy” concept. This approach is rooted in his diverse culinary background, influenced by his Japanese mother and American father.

At Immigrant Food, Chef Murray’s creativity shines through in dishes like Japanese Meatballs and a Miso Caesar Salad, designed to be shared and enjoyed in a communal setting. His extensive resume includes roles as Chef de Cuisine at Azul in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Miami, Chef de Cuisine at Pao by Paul Qui, and Sous Chef at Zuma and Area 31. Since joining Immigrant Food as Culinary Director and Executive Chef in 2023, Chef Murray has continued to champion the restaurant’s mission of offering accessible yet globally inspired cuisine.

Washington D.C.’s Moon Rabbit is gaining national attention, thanks to the innovative efforts of second-generation chefs Kevin Tien and Susan Bae. Recently named 2024 James Beard Foundation Finalists, Tien and Bae are revolutionizing Vietnamese cuisine with their unique interpretations of traditional dishes.

Chef Kevin Tien, recognized as a 2018 Food & Wine Best New Chef and the 2023 RAMW Best Chef of the Year, along with Chef Susan Bae, take diners on an immersive journey through Vietnam. Their inventive menu includes dishes like “Squid Boudin,” a playful take on Múc Nhôi Thit, featuring squid stuffed with boudin, charred eggplant puree, peanuts, and herbs. Another standout is Bae’s “Curry” dessert, a creative blend of Green Curry Sponge Cake, Avocado Sorbet, Soursop Mousse, Fish Sauce Caramel, and Finger Lime, offering both savory and sweet notes.

In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, Moon Rabbit’s Chef Kevin Tien, China Chilcano’s Chef Daniel Lugo, and Chef Tim Ma from the upcoming Kata are joining forces to host a series of special events and menus benefiting Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate (CSAH).

The collaboration kicks off with a Chef’s Dinner on May 16th at 6:30 pm at China Chilcano. This exclusive event features delectable dishes such as Vietnamese Shrimp Cake with Nduja Beurre Blanc from Moon Rabbit and Unagi Causa from China Chilcano. Following the dinner, from May 17th to 31st, these restaurants will offer special dishes with a portion of the proceeds supporting CSAH.

These events not only showcase the extraordinary talents of AAPI chefs but also highlight the power of food in fostering community, cultural understanding, and advocacy.