A Look Into MONKO’s Elevated Cooking Class
May 15, 2024 @ 8:00am
Check out photos from our recent edible cooking class hosted at Monko Dispensary.
Cooking took a more *elevated* approach during last week’s Edible Cooking Class, as part of MONKO’s 2024 Event Series. Participants experienced a 40-minute live demo from D.C.’s own Green Panther Chef catering company. The district’s chillest cooking class concluded with a Q&A session where Green Panther Chef gave participants all the best insights on how to level up their edible game.
MONKO’s Edible Cooking class was the perfect way to precede 4/20 celebrations, empowering participants to craft their own ultimate 4/20 menu at home.
Don’t miss out on the high-life fun, join us at our next MONKO Event Series this spring.