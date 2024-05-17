Union Market: Exciting Events You Won’t Want to Miss!

Don’t miss out on these exciting events at Union Market!

Looking for something to do this Friday night? Join at La Cosecha for our first show highlighting Latino artists! Enjoy a night of music and community.

When: Friday, May 17, 7:30 – 10 PM

Where: La Cosecha, 1280 4th St NE

Head over to Stellina in Union Market District to catch the Imola Qualifying session. Enjoy bottomless Lambrusco and DC’s top-rated pizza while watching the grid order for the Grand Prix.

When: Saturday, May 18, Doors open at 9 AM, Quali starts at 10 AM

Where: Stellina Pizzeria, 399 Morse St NE

Gather with fellow racing fans to watch the Monaco qualifying action. Whether you’re a motorsports enthusiast or a new fan, enjoy the exciting atmosphere!

When: Saturday, May 25, 9 AM – 12 PM

Where: Songbyrd Music House, 540 Penn St NE

Experience the Monaco Grand Prix in style with a watch party featuring the iconic years of Schumacher, Coulthard, Alonso, and Hamilton.

When: Sunday, May 26, 8 AM – 12 PM

Where: Autoshop, 416 Morse St NE

Join SmallBiz Connect at La Cosecha, an event for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Learn from the team at LEDC, hear Manny Cosme’s inspiring story, and expand your network!

When: Thursday, May 23

Where: La Cosecha, 1280 4th St NE

Celebrate a traditional Chinese festival at the Spring Night Market hosted by Hi-Lawn and Tiger Fork. Enjoy food stalls, pop-up shops, cultural performances, and more.

When: May 29-30

Where: The Rooftop at Union Market, 1309 5th St NE

The Drive-In is back for its 12th season! Enjoy movies under the stars with great concessions. Bring your chairs and blankets for a cozy setup.

Next Up: Friday, June 14: Mamma Mia Friday, July 12: Ratatouille Friday, August 9: Hook Friday, September 13: Star Wars: The Force Awakens Friday, October 4: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Where: Neal Place at Union Market, 1309 5th St NE

Join Unity Flow for free community yoga sessions, perfect for all levels.

When: Throughout May

Where: The Plaza (Behind Union Market)

Learn how to fuel your workouts and how these needs change as you age with Erika Swant NPH, RDN, LDN.

When: Saturday, May 18

Where: WØRK Fitness, 1325 5th St NE Suite H

Join WØRK for a dynamic yoga fitness class that combines yoga therapy, strength, and mobility.

When: Sunday, May 19

Where: The Plaza (Behind Union Market)

Lace up for the 4th Annual Dryy Run 5K, partnering with Kyle Arrington’s E.V.O.L.V.E. Foundation. Proceeds benefit literacy, wellness, and fitness initiatives for elementary schools.