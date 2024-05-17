Play
Union Market: Exciting Events You Won’t Want to Miss!
May 17, 2024 @ 8:50am
Don’t miss out on these exciting events at Union Market!
SOFAR SOUNDS: Comunidad y Canciones
Looking for something to do this Friday night? Join at La Cosecha for our first show highlighting Latino artists! Enjoy a night of music and community.
- When: Friday, May 17, 7:30 – 10 PM
- Where: La Cosecha, 1280 4th St NE
Imola Qualifying Watch Party
Head over to Stellina in Union Market District to catch the Imola Qualifying session. Enjoy bottomless Lambrusco and DC’s top-rated pizza while watching the grid order for the Grand Prix.
- When: Saturday, May 18, Doors open at 9 AM, Quali starts at 10 AM
- Where: Stellina Pizzeria, 399 Morse St NE
Monaco Qualifying Watch Party
Gather with fellow racing fans to watch the Monaco qualifying action. Whether you’re a motorsports enthusiast or a new fan, enjoy the exciting atmosphere!
- When: Saturday, May 25, 9 AM – 12 PM
- Where: Songbyrd Music House, 540 Penn St NE
Monaco Champagne Brunch & Watch Party
Experience the Monaco Grand Prix in style with a watch party featuring the iconic years of Schumacher, Coulthard, Alonso, and Hamilton.
- When: Sunday, May 26, 8 AM – 12 PM
- Where: Autoshop, 416 Morse St NE
LEDC SmallBiz Connect
Join SmallBiz Connect at La Cosecha, an event for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Learn from the team at LEDC, hear Manny Cosme’s inspiring story, and expand your network!
- When: Thursday, May 23
- Where: La Cosecha, 1280 4th St NE
Spring Night Market
Celebrate a traditional Chinese festival at the Spring Night Market hosted by Hi-Lawn and Tiger Fork. Enjoy food stalls, pop-up shops, cultural performances, and more.
- When: May 29-30
- Where: The Rooftop at Union Market, 1309 5th St NE
The Drive-In at Union Market
The Drive-In is back for its 12th season! Enjoy movies under the stars with great concessions. Bring your chairs and blankets for a cozy setup.
- Next Up:
- Friday, June 14: Mamma Mia
- Friday, July 12: Ratatouille
- Friday, August 9: Hook
- Friday, September 13: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Friday, October 4: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
- Where: Neal Place at Union Market, 1309 5th St NE
Unity Flow: Free Community Yoga
Join Unity Flow for free community yoga sessions, perfect for all levels.
- When: Throughout May
- Where: The Plaza (Behind Union Market)
WTFork?! Fueling Your Workout for Every Body
Learn how to fuel your workouts and how these needs change as you age with Erika Swant NPH, RDN, LDN.
- When: Saturday, May 18
- Where: WØRK Fitness, 1325 5th St NE Suite H
Yoga for Athletes with Nikisha Gordon
Join WØRK for a dynamic yoga fitness class that combines yoga therapy, strength, and mobility.
- When: Sunday, May 19
- Where: The Plaza (Behind Union Market)
4th Annual Dryy Run 5K
Lace up for the 4th Annual Dryy Run 5K, partnering with Kyle Arrington’s E.V.O.L.V.E. Foundation. Proceeds benefit literacy, wellness, and fitness initiatives for elementary schools.
- When: Saturday, June 1, 8 AM
- Where: Dryy, 381 Morse St NE