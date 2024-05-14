District Exotic Jetcars Fuel Adventures on the Potomac

Imagine a ride on the water driving a…car. Sounds crazy, right? But it’s not. Starting this summer, you can cruise the Potomac in sleek jetcars worthy of James Bond that are designed to look and feel like luxury sports cars. District Exotic Jetcars, which launched earlier this month, offers a luxury watercraft experience with the opulence of a yacht, vibes of a boat, and the thrill of a supercar and jet ski, all in one.

Entrepreneur Nakornsri Sintaisong teamed up with her business partner Tom Gill to create the luxury sports cars with a nautical twist in the style of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti and others; the first of their kind in the DC-area. Each of the six racecar-shaped jet boats is named after a different Greek goddess. Gill, who came up with the names, jokes that he was inspired by Sintaisong, “she’s the ultimate goddess!”

For $350 an hour, you can choose the Barbie-pink Hera, the sultry burgundy Aphordite (goddes of love), sleek silver Selene (goddess of the moon), fiery orange Athena (goddess of war and wisdom), white Astra (goddess of innocence) or the stormy grey Electra (goddes of the sea). There’s a jetcar to fit every style and personality.

Four of the six boats can hold two passengers each and two can hold four passengers. Even the interiors, complete with a chrome steering wheel and digital dash, are intricate replicas of iconic luxury cars. They’re controlled by gas pedals and a steering wheel, just like a car and can reach speeds of up to 75 miles an hour.

Compared to the Georgetown, Wharf and Old Town waterfronts, the Hamptons Landing Marina in Woodbridge, Virginia, which is about 30-minutes from DC, is much less crowded and because there is no wake zone, you can go as fast as you want. “People can freely, really experience the thrill of it,” said Sintaisong.

In order to drive the boat yourself, you must be at least 25 years old and have a boating safety license or sign a waiver. For those who just want to sit back and enjoy the ride, captains are available to helm the wheel for an additional fee.

To make sure every moment of this exciting thrill ride is captured for the ‘gram, District Exotic Jetcars offers a drone to capture footage of your ride as an add-on, also for an additional fee.

The company plans to roll out a package for content creators that lets you take one of the cars out on the water for a spin and photos for $200 for a 30-minute experience.

Sintaisong and Gill have big plans for District Exotic Jetcars with more packages and experiences. Said Gill, “For an hour or more, we want everyone to feel the same thrill as those people who own exotic sports cars.” He added, “A lot of people have dreams, a lot of people make plans. We are not just dreamers, we do. Whatever we plan out, we do. We are not just a rental company, we are an experience.”

Perfect for date night, a glam girls’ day out, or an adrenaline-filled adventure, District Exotic Jetcars is a must-try activity for the summer, so grab your crew and set sail for the ultimate water experience – book here.